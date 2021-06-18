‘Gorilla Glue girl’ launches new haircare line

A woman who became a viral sensation earlier in the year for using Gorilla Glue spray on her hair has created her own care hair brand.

Tessica Brown, from Louisiana, posted a video on TikTok asking people what to do after she found her hair was completely stuck due to the glue.

The video was watched more than 50.5 million times.

Brown had used the super-strong adhesive spray on her hair after using up all her normal hairspray.

She washed her hair “15 times” but it wouldn’t budge. Eventually, she underwent surgery to remove the adhesive.

Off the back of her frightening experience, Brown raised more than $20,000 (£15,000) on a GoFundMe page for the surgery and had doctors offering to perform the procedure for free.

She has now created a hair care line called Forever Hair.

In an announcement on her Instagram, Brown said: “As y’all already know, about four months ago I ran out of hairspray and ended up using Gorilla Glue spray.

“Bad, bad idea. As a result of that, I ended up losing my hair and having scalp damage. But since then I have been working with professionals to create and formulate a hair root oil.”

Forever Hair uses all natural ingredients, and the brand’s Growth Stimulating Oil, on sale for £13, features pure avocado, black castor oil and rosemary.

Writing about the product, Brown said: “This is the product I created with beauty professionals and I could not wait to share with you.

“My hair is so healthy, thick and shiny from using this the past several months.”

The initial viral TikTok clip, in which Brown explained her predicament, prompted Gorilla Glue to respond.

In a tweet, the company said at the time: “We are aware of the situation and we are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair.

“This is a unique situation because this product is not indicated for use in or on hair as it is considered permanent.”

The company reiterated that their product is intended for craft and home products and should not be used on the skin or hair.