The music industry’s brightest stars are making a statement on the red carpet at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

From pop powerhouses to R&B icons, artists are arriving at the Crypto.com Arena for the 67th annual ceremony, showcasing their style in unforgettable ways.

With the help of top stylists and designers, many have crafted show-stopping ensembles for music’s biggest night — but not every outfit has hit the mark.

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori shocked the red carpet with her entirely nude look.

Here’s a look at some of the most daring and talked-about fashion moments from the 2025 Grammy Awards.

This list is being updated live

Jaden Smith

open image in gallery Jaden Smith stunned fans with a house on his head at the Grammy’s ( AFP via Getty Images )

The son of Willi Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith arrived in a bizarre accessory: A black house. While Jaden Smith also opted for a classic black suit and tie on the red carpet, it was the building around his head that stood out.

“Oh, I'm shocked,” one person wrote about his look on X. “Why is he wearing that. That’s definitely something.”

“Bro pulled up as a house,” another person quipped.

Jacob Collier

open image in gallery Jacob Collier opted for a bedazzled suit ( Getty Images )

Grammy nominee Jacob Collier stepped onto the red carpet in a bold, multi-colored suit paired with matching pants, a navy blue shirt, and classic black shoes. While never dull, Collier’s sequined look was little more than eye-catching.

Bianca Censori

open image in gallery Bianca Censori and Kanye West at Grammys ( Getty )

Bianca Censori made a surprise appearance on the red carpet with her partner, Kanye West. As she took her black fur coat off, she revealed her naked look. She wore a beige, sheer mini-dress with nipple designs on it. Censori also had her hair in a slick-back bun and opted for a pair of clear kitten heels.

Kacy Musgraves

open image in gallery ( Getty Images for The Recording A )

Kacey Musgraves went for a classy but also laid-back look, including a white tank top and a gold, sparkled skirt. However, the skirt and shirt didn’t exactly match well together, especially for a red carpet event.