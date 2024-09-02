Grand Designs’ Kevin McCloud reveals the house feature he hates the most

Support truly

Kevin McCloud has opened up about one architectural feature that he thinks British homeowners could largely do without.

The veteran host of Grand Designs typically tends to keep his design tastes to himself, but in an interview with The Times, the 65-year-old presenter explained why he doesn’t see the point of installing bifold patio doors in homes in the UK.

A bifold door opens by folding back in sections, with a concertina-like structure.

When asked by the paper whether the rumour that he “detests” this style of door is true, McCloud provided some more context for his dislike.

“I don’t think there’s anything intrinsically wrong with a bifold door,” McCloud said, conceding that “if you have a house on an island in Greece, perhaps, it would be a lovely thing to put in”.

“But in our climate there’s nothing a brisk walk in the fresh air can’t sort out and, if it’s possible, sit outside and eat for those four days of the year when it’s warm enough in the evening to do that,” he said.

He added that people often try to bring “the ‘outside in’ and the ‘inside out’” by installing this feature, but their attempts often backfire.

open image in gallery McCloud has presented the Channel 4 show since 1999 ( Getty Images )

“Half a tonne of leaves fall into the kitchen when the wind blows and a sparrow flies in and poos on the floor.”

McCloud worked in set design and had his own lighting design and manufacturing business before moving into the world of television.

He has presented Grand Designs since the show made its debut on Channel 4 in 1999, and has also hosted spin-off programmes such as Grand Designs Indoors and Grand Designs Abroad.

The show sees McCloud meet with people who are embarking on ambitious home design projects, often with striking or unusual architectural features. He then follows the project’s progress over the next few years.

Speaking to The Times, the presenter admitted that the role can be “a bit like being a therapist, both in terms of holding the viewer’s hand but also listening to people’s stories”.

“Occasionally I think, ‘These are lovely people. It would be nice to see them again,’” he added. “And then you do see them again and you realise all they want to talk about is their kitchen. It’s like the therapist taking their client out to the pub: the session doesn’t stop.”