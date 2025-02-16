FDA increases risk level of granola bar recall due to ‘adverse health’ effects

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has elevated the risk of a recall of various granola bars.

In its latest weekly update, the FDA shared the update about a recalled batch of MadeGood granola bars, first issued in December. According to a press release shared by MadeGood at the time, the product was recalled due to “a very small risk” that some of the granola bar products made between January and November 2024 “may contain a piece of metal.”

The recall is now considered a “Class II” one, meaning it is a “situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” as noted by the FDA.

The products identified under the Class II recall include MadeGood’s Chocolate Chip Granola Bars, which were different ounces per bar. The MadeGood Variety pack granola bars are also a part of this updated recall.

Batches of MadeGood granola bars were first recalled in December because they ‘may contain metal’ ( MadeGood )

Riverside Natural Inc. first announced the recall in a press release, shared by the FDA, in December. Some of the other affected products included: Mixed Berry Granola Bars, Strawberry Granola Bars, Cookies & Crème Granola Bars, Chocolate Banana Granola Bars, and Chocolate Drizzled Birthday Cake Granola Bars.

The voluntary recall was due to the “potential presence of a piece of metal in the product,” which “may result in a safety hazard” if the granola bars were consumed. However, there haven’t been any reported injuries due to the product.

Riverside issued the recall after conducting an extensive investigation of “where the recalled products were manufactured and identified the source of the issue in the manufacturing process.”

The press release showed a list of the recalled products, which can be identified by the Best by Date and UPC number. You can see the list of affected granola bars here.

There’s been a range of other nationwide food recalls throughout 2025. Earlier this month, 2,0176,614 cases of different baked goods from FGF, LLC were recalled due to the “potential for contamination with listeria monocytogenes.” Some of the recalled treats range from cake donut rings, raspberry-filled donuts, french crullers, bavarian-filled donuts, Dunkin’ Donuts products, including two of its munchkin flavors, and more.

As noted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), listeria is a “bacteria that can contaminate many foods. Although symptoms can vary, a listeria infection “can cause invasive illness and intestinal illness.

The voluntary recall from FGF, LLC affects all baked goods “within expiration produced 12/13/24 and prior.”

Union Seafoods also recently announced a voluntary recall of select canned tuna products sold under the Genova, Van Camp's, H-E-B, and Trader Joe’s brands. These products were distributed nationwide at retailers such as Walmart, Trader Joe's, Costco, Kroger, and Publix.

According to the press release, Tri-Union Seafoods initiated the recall after its supplier discovered a manufacturing defect in the tuna cans’ “easy open” lids. The defect could “compromise the integrity of the product seal (especially over time), causing it to leak, or worse, be contaminated with clostridium botulinum,” a bacteria that causes foodborne botulism and can be fatal