Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach tie the knot after 12 years of dating

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are finally married after more than one decade of dating.

The Barbie co-creators reportedly tied the knot at New York City Hall, a representative for Gerwig confirmed to People.

Gerwig, 40, and Baumbach, 54, first met in 2010 while filming the romantic comedy-drama Greenberg, which Baumbach directed and Gerwig co-starred alongside Ben Stiller. The pair didn’t begin dating until one year later, after Baumbach divorced his then-wife Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Now, the Barbie director and the Marriage Story filmmaker share two children together: son Harold, born in 2019, and a second son born this year. Baumbach is also a father to 12-year-old son Rohmer, who he shares with his ex-wife.

In an interview with Elle UK published in July, Gerwig announced that she and her partner of 12 years quietly welcomed their second child together. “The little guy is sleeping through the night,” she said. “But I’m still doing that thing where I wake up, every hour to 90 minutes, and just hover. You just keep wanting to look at that baby. So I’m slightly in a twilight state.”

Despite her tiredness, Gerwig described her baby as “a little Schmoo”, adding: “I don’t know if you can tell energy from this picture, but that’s very much his energy. He’s a wise little baby.”

As for her older son Harold, the Lady Bird director acknowledged that her four-year-old gets his penchant for “high drama” from her and will sometimes “fall to the floor” during his more theatrical moments.

She recalled in an interview with the Guardian: “He did this the other day. I wasn’t able to make him breakfast instantly, because I was feeding my three-month-old and he fell to the floor, weeping, and said, ‘I’m having a sorely trying day. It’s already a problem’.

“I was like, ‘Oh, such drama’. But also, like, ‘Oh, that’s from me’. That’s my level of grandiose. And the part of him that’s more watchful, I think, ‘Oh, that’s Noah, that’s nice’.”

Not only have Gerwig and Baumbach collaborated on films such as Frances Ha, Mistress America, and 2022’s White Noise, but they also co-wrote the year’s biggest blockbuster film, Barbie. In 2020, they became the first couple to compete at the Academy Awards in the same categories - Best Picture, Lead Actress, and Supporting Actress - for Baumbach’s Marriage Story and Gerwig’s Little Women.

Speaking to the Guardian, the mother of two referred to the film director as her “favourite person to work with”. She described herself as an “extrovert”, whereas he’s an “introvert”.

“His opinion matters the most to me,” she said “I love making him laugh. It’s the best feeling. When he watches a cut and something makes him really laugh, I’m, like, ‘Got it!’”

Gerwig added: “I fling myself at life, he kind of… takes his time. You know, underneath it all, we both just love movies and art.”