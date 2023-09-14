Grier Henchy wears mom Brooke Shield's gown from 22 years ago

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brooke Shield’s daughter Grier Henchy rocks her mom’s glittery gown 22 years after her mom wore it in the early 2000s.

The 17-year-old - daughter of Shields and Chris Henchy reportedly wore Shield’s dress at the Bird Hand in Wine’s celebration of her mother’s opening night at the Café Carlyle. The gown features a square neckline as well as sparkly sequin details, and as the dress nears the hem, it becomes more sheer, showing off the legs.

The Endless Love actor, 58, donned the gown 22 years ago while attending Marshall Field’s Fash Bash at Chicago Theater in Chicago. Posing with the other Fash Bash models, Shields was photographed in the dress on stage. The look was so popular that Shields recreated the look later that year for the Hollywood Issue cover of Vanity Fair.

Although Henchy followed in her mother’s footsteps by wearing no jewelry with the dress and pairing the stunning look with silver heels and natural makeup, she did give it a modern update. Instead of pinning he hair back in a straightened hairdo as her mom did, Henchy opted for a middle part and light loose waves that rested on her shoulders.

Their sartorial choices aren’t the only thing that the mother-daughter pair have in common, with Henchy planning on forging her own path in the modeling industry. However, Shields did note that she wasn’t crazy about the idea and had her initial reservations about her daughter’s choice.

Shields said in a recent appearance in June on Live with Kelly and Mark: “I finally had to give in and say if you’re gonna do this a) I’m not gonna be your manager. You’re going to be with an agency. You’re going to have a great work ethic. It’s not going to be comfortable and you’re gonna listen to me.”

“The rules have changed since I was [a model],” she continued telling the hosts. “I fought it for so long. It’s such a different industry now than it was.” She added that she also added a stipulation that if her daughter wanted to model, she had to enroll in college, too.

Shields added that the cutthroat industry was “brutal” when she was younger. The former model explored the exploitation and hardships she endured in her recent two-part Hulu documentary, Brooke Shields: Pretty Baby. She describes a childhood in which her mother capitalized on Shields’ good looks.

“My mom was my manager and we were glued at the hip,” she said of the time. “Which probably was how I could survive because you couldn’t get to me. She was such a mama bear and so protective. On the one hand, I was very naive and on the other, I was just thrown into this crazy world.”

“Doing the documentary, you see it all together, and it’s a miracle that I survived,” she told People. In the documentary, she revealed that she had been assaulted by a Hollywood executive in her 20s, right after she had just graduated from Princeton.

“It’s taken me a long time to process it,” she admitted. “I’m more angry now than I was able to be then. If you’re afraid, you’re rightfully so. They are scary situations. They don’t have to be violent to be scary.”