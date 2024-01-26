Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A groom-to-be has sparked a debate after telling his bride that he wants to leave their honeymoon early to go to a friend’s bachelor party.

In a recent Reddit post shared to the popular “Wedding” subreddit, the soon-to-be bride asked if she was “overreacting” for being upset about the situation with her honeymoon. She started the post by explaining how surprised she was when her partner asked to cut their trip short.

“My fiancé is wanting to cut our honeymoon short so he can attend his best friend’s bachelor party. I can’t seem to get over the fact that he would rather leave earlier on our honeymoon to attend a bachelor party,” the woman wrote. “I am having a hard time understanding and just genuinely really upset by it.”

While she didn’t specify when their honeymoon is and how much her partner wants to shorten it, she did note that she’s also going to be at his friend’s wedding.

“We are both attending the wedding too so it’s not like he’s missing the big day. We’ve explained both of our POV but are just stuck not seeing eye to eye,” she concluded.

The post prompted mixed reactions in the comments, with some people defending the bride-to-be and saying that they’d also be upset if their partner wanted to shorten the honeymoon.

“You are not overreacting. I would be concerned about anyone who was not looking forward to being with their new spouse on their honeymoon. Does he really get what he’s doing by getting married? It sounds like he has the priorities of a single man,” one wrote.

“I would expect my new husband to put our honeymoon first and not want to go to a bachelor party. It’s called being a mature man with his priorities straight,” another wrote. “This task of his is juvenile.”

Am I overreacting?

byu/Anxious_but_fine inwedding 1 / 1 Man sparks debate after asking his partner to shorten their honeymoon Man sparks debate after asking his partner to shorten their honeymoon Getty Images/iStockphoto ✕ Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today. Subscribe Already subscribed? Log in