Groom expertly handles his bride’s beauty emergency on their wedding day

A groom was able to quickly save the day upon finding his bride-to-be in the middle of a wedding emergency.

Maddie Henderson took to TikTok to share how the crisis was averted. “When it’s your wedding day and you forgot to paint your toes so your fiancé IMMEDIATELY asks your mom where the nail polish is…” the text across the screen read.

The video then showed her partner painting her toenails after successfully tracking down the nail polish. “He had no idea how, but he did amazing,” Henderson wrote in a caption underneath her TikTok.

Alongside the clip, the TikToker decided to play the sound “I’m just Ken,” which comes from the Barbie movie.

Since it was first posted on 6 September, the TikTok has received over one million views. Many people took to the comments section to compliment the groom on his sweet gesture. “When they truly love you, they’ll do anything to make your life better. You deserve nothing less!” one comment read.

Another commenter agreed, writing, “A REAL MAN PAINTS HIS WIFE’S NAILS.”

Other commenters jokingly questioned how Henderson could have forgotten. “I mean this in the nicest way possible but how do you forget to have a mani pedi for the most important day of your life,” one person asked in the comments section.

The groom’s sweet gesture comes after another groom recently sparked backlash for a prank he pulled during his own wedding ceremony, instead of saving the day like Henderson’s groom did.

On 3 October, TikTok’s self-proclaimed life coach, Shawnda (@lifecoachshawn), asked her thousands of followers whether they thought the soon-to-be husband’s joke, which took place as he was reading his vows, was hurtful or harmful.

In footage from the ceremony, Douglas, the groom, could be seen standing at the altar across from his bride. When directed to read his vows, he pulled a piece of white paper from his jacket. The moment went from sentimental to sour when Douglas straightened his sheet to reveal the words “HELP ME!” bolded across the back.

“You are the love of my life and the most beautiful,” the groom began, intentionally acting as if the exchange wasn’t interrupted by his joke.

His wife-to-be caught a glimpse of the message on the paper, and her smile disappeared. Her jaw dropped and her eyebrows furrowed before she swung her bouquet at Douglas’s shoulder.

“I’m kidding. It’s a joke,” Douglas proclaimed, turning to see how visibly upset his bride was.

Shawnda paused the footage to add her opinion about the moment. “What is it about a man, who is at the altar with the woman that he has proposed, right before he promises to love, honor, and cherish her, that makes him want to humiliate that woman?” the creator questioned.

“If he’s not wrestling that woman down to the ground for the ol’ cake smashing, if he’s not disrespecting her in the vows, he’s got some kind of prank or some kind of joke, some kind of way he has to humiliate this person for making him stand up and marry him,” she continued.