Groom’s mother attends wedding wearing tiara after dress code is ‘upstage the bride’

One of the most important wedding rules is the dress code, as well as the unwritten rule to never upstage the bride.

Recently, Jodi Jones took to TikTok to show off what she was wearing to her son’s wedding. The ensemble included a light blue ball gown with white elbow-length gloves and a tiara.

“My son is getting married today and the invitation for the dress code says, ‘Upstage the bride,’” Jones said in her video. “Challenge accepted.”

Her clip went on to receive more than two million views, with many commenters laughing about how funny they found the dress code concept.

“Upstage the bride... I love a confident woman,” one comment joked.

“The fact that it said ‘upstage the bride’ and you chose a powder/baby blue instead of white is amazing,” another commenter pointed out.

“Plot twist: only your invite said upstage the bride,” a third person guessed.

The mother was on her way to attend the wedding of her son, Geoffrey Jones, and his partner, João. The two originally met on Tinder back in December 2020 and were engaged three years later.

“Weddings are serious,” Geoffrey told Today. “This was going to be a room full of people that loved and supported us and we wanted to make it fun. We have a lot of fashionable and kooky friends.”

“We really wanted to give people a chance to show off and celebrate their wedding fantasies,” he added.

The couple was so excited about the fashion in their wedding that the two of them changed attire four times throughout their special day.

They greeted guests wearing suits - João’s was grey and Geoffrey’s was a blue floral print with a large gold brooch. For the ceremony, they both wore black suits, although João didn’t wear a shirt.

For the reception, Geoffrey slipped on a pink, satin blazer with a diamond brooch and João wore white pants with a sequined, fringed poncho. Afterward, Geoffrey wore a sparkly green and blue blazer.

“My mother-in-law and my grandmothers showed up in tiaras, my two-year-old niece dressed as Princess Elsa and two of my best friends wore prom dresses with glitter and shawls,” Geoffrey said. “My dream was that our married guests would show up in their wedding dresses.”

As for what his mother thought about the theme, she said that she had no complaints.

“All any parent hopes for is their child to be happy,” Jodi said about the wedding theme. “Knowing that my son found the love of his life and that they share such a special and fun bond has me overjoyed. I was going to find something understated to wear, but when I saw that dress, I just couldn’t help myself... It was such a fun, beautiful and emotional day for all of us.”

This isn’t the first time a couple has introduced a unique dress code for their wedding. One bride had taken black tie attire a step further by asking all of her guests to dress completely in black for her wedding.

Back in September, Jordan Bussey posted the results of her request to TikTok, where she goes by the username @jorbussey. “When you ask your guests to wear all black to your wedding and they nail it,” the text across the screen read.

The video showed a crowd of people all dressed in black suits or dresses, as they walked down the aisle to their seats before the nuptials. For the occasion, both the bride and groom wore white, with the bride wearing a classic white wedding gown and the groom opting for a white suit jacket. The couple was joined by their wedding party, who were also dressed entirely in black.