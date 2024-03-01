Groom goes viral after wearing Apple’s Vision Pro headset to his wedding

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A bride has shared her candid reaction to her now-husband going viral after wearing Apple’s Vision Pro headset to their wedding.

Newlywed Jacob Wright took to X, formerly Twitter, last month to share the snap from his wedding. In the image, he could be seen in a suit and tie while wearing Apple’s virtual reality set on his head, as he captioned the post: “#JustMarried.”

As the headset covered the groom’s eyes, he lifted upwards in response to what he was seeing in the VR headset. His bride, Cambree Wright, stood next to him holding a bouquet and wearing a white dress, with a very confused look on her face.

When the photo went viral on X, many people mocked the groom for wearing the VR headset to his wedding, and poked fun at his now-wife’s reaction to the VR goggles.

“The bride’s face says it all,” one quipped, while another added: “That look of ‘what have I done?’ on her face is priceless.”

“Don’t worry, I will take care of our wife when you’re doing your little VR stuff,” a third quipped.

After the tweet went viral, the couple spoke to San Francisco-based outlet SFGATE. Cambree explained that when her partner chooses to bring his headset out at different moments, such as during the wedding, she doesn’t interact with him too much.

“I try not to look because it’s a little creepy; it’s a little uncanny,” she said. “When he’s in the Apple Vision Pro, I let him do his thing.”

She then explained that during the nuptials, she didn’t want the photographer to get any snaps of her and Jacob as he had the headset on. However, according to the newlywed, her now-husband had the device with him anyhow.

“He’s like, ‘Hey baby, can we get pictures with the Apple Vision Pro?’” Cambree said. “He probably asked me two or three times. I was like, ‘No, no, no, we have to wait, we have to wait.’ And then I turn around one minute and he has it on.”

She specified that before taking the now-viral photo, Jacob jogged over to his car to get the headset while Cambree was in the middle of taking her own photos. When he returned, her back was turned and he put the headset on.

Cambree clarified that while she looked annoyed at her husband in the photo of him with the headset, that wasn’t really the case. “I totally look pissed in the picture,” she confessed. “But I wasn’t pissed.”

Speaking to Futurism, Jacob - who works in software development - clarified that he didn’t put his VR headset on until after the ceremony.

"I did not wear it in the ceremony out of respect to God and to my wife,” he said. “But after we got out [of the ceremony], we were taking photos - like the bridesmaids and the groomsmen and things - and just jokingly, I was like, ‘Hey, I have my Apple Vision Pro in my backpack.’”

He also acknowledged he carries his “backpack everywhere,” explaining: “It’s a bad habit.”

Apple’s Vision Pro first went on sale on 2 February, allowing the first customers to get their hands on the $3,500 computer. According to Apple’s chief executive, Tim Cook, the headset is “the most advanced personal electronics device ever. “Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary device built on decades of Apple innovation and it’s years ahead of anything else,” he said.

Some notable developers including Netflix and YouTube have also opted not to make their apps available on the new platform. Apple has pointed to more than 600 apps that have been made for Vision Pro, however, which includes most other major streaming services.

However, the headset has been met with some negative reviews. Early reviews pointed to the weight and the dark nature of the “EyeSight” display on the outside of the headset as possible concerns. Earlier this week, some Apple Vision Pro owners returned their headsets less than two weeks after buying them, complaining of comfort, usability and sickness issues. Others complained about experiencing motion sickness or headaches, which has been a consistent complaint for some AR and VR headset users in the past.