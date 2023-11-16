Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gwen Stefani has shared the sweet moment she started “bawling” during her wedding to Blake Shelton.

The singer, 54, opened up about her 2021 nuptials – which took place at Shelton’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma – during an interview with Today, published on 15 November. She recalled that at one point during the wedding, she got more emotional than she expected she would.

“I never thought I was going to be getting married. That’s just insane that that happened,” she said. “I do my vows and I’m like literally bawling, I didn’t have a makeup artist I did my own makeup and completely all the makeup came off.”

Stefani shared that during that moment, Shelton gave her another sweet surprise, which also made her cry.

“[He] goes, ‘I know that you’re always on me about not writing songs,’” she added. “So all of a sudden, guitar out of nowhere, he plays me this song he writes me. I’m bawling.”

Stefani and Shelton first met in 2014, back when they were judges of The Voice together. Shortly after meeting, they ended their separate marriages, as Stefani split from Gavin Rossdale and Shelton split from Miranda Lambert. In 2020, Stefani and Shelton got engaged, before getting married the following year.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Honoring Gwen Stefani on October 19, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Getty Images)

They’ve since become a blended family, as Shelton is the stepfather to Stefani’s three children – Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, nine – who she shares with Rossdale.

Over the years, the Rich Girl singer has continued to open up about her relationship with Shelton, including details about how they fell in love. During an interview with People in September, she specified that her strong feelings for Shelton were pretty unexpected at first.

“I didn’t see any of this coming with Blake. This was just a big old ‘What?’ It was an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time,” Stefani confessed. “He’s changed my life ... when I [started dating] Blake, that’s when I felt home, like: ‘Oh, this is where I’m supposed to be, with this guy.’”

She also reflected on what it’s like for her to live in Oklahoma with her children and her husband, after growing up in California.

“When I was young, I’d walk home from school and see my mom in her shorts doing her gardening, and my dad would be cutting the trees and make me pick up the branches,” Stefani said. “I’d be like: ‘I’m never having a tree at my house.’”

“When we get to Oklahoma, we’re constantly working — and it’s a different kind of work,” she continued. “It’s probably what my mom was doing back in the day, and now I get it!”

Earlier this week, Shelton also described his take on parenting, as the stepfather to Stefani’s three sons. “I’ve had stepparents,” he said during an appearance on Today. “I think it’s, in some ways, harder and more difficult. I try to be careful about when to step back ... and just talk, but no matter what, always be there if I’m needed.”