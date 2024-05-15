Gwyneth Paltrow reveals daughter Apple Martin’s unique hobby

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Gwyneth Paltrow paid tribute to her daughter on her 20th birthday by divulging her unexpected interest.

On 14 May, the Goop founder took to Instagram, honouring Apple Martin, her daughter with ex-husband Chris Martin, by sharing something most people probably wouldn’t guess of the young celebrity. Alongside a carousel of photos, old and new, Paltrow wrote a poignant message to her little girl.

“Happy 20th birthday! How can it be that you are 20 today? It feels surreal! You are the most extraordinary, the most hilarious, the most brilliant,” the 51-year-old actress wrote.

“I love your WWII insights as much as I love your physical comedy,” she added, revealing an unforeseen interest of Apple’s. “You are the most fun to be with and you have always been. From those days when it was always you and me to now, you are my lil ride or die. You are everything to me and I am so proud of you. Have the best day, my peanut.”

Apple sweetly responded: “I love you so incredibly much.”

Paltrow shares Apple and her son Moses, 18, with Chris. The former A-list pair met backstage at one of Chris’ Coldplay concerts in 2002. About a year later, Paltrow and Chris announced they were expecting their first child together before tying the know in a secret Santa Barbara wedding. The two eventually split in 2014, finalising their divorce in 2015.

Despite Paltrow’s known devotion to wellness, the Seven actress isn’t planning on forcing her two children into sharing her passions. Speaking to E! News, the lifestyle influencer said she’s ready to support her kids in whatever they want to pursue.

“Whatever they want to do in life, I want to support,” Paltrow told the outlet in an article published 9 May. “I think there are challenges in any career - certainly there are challenges in being an artist, for sure. But should they choose that path, I will of course support them.”

Ahead of Apple’s big birthday, Paltrow reflected on what it’s like to be a parent, watching your children enter new phases of their lives. To her, it’s been incredible watching Apple grow into the “adult woman” she is, and now they get to enjoy building their relationship in new ways.

Paltrow told E! News: “She’s an adult woman now, so we relate to each other like that. Of course, I’m always her mama, and she comes to me for those things too. But it’s very interesting to really watch her step into herself as a grown woman.”

What’s more, the Hollywood icon has been majorly inspired by her daughter, trusting Apple to have the final decision on Goop-related matters. Ironically, her daughter likes to borrow from Paltrow’s closet.

“She influences everything I do,” Paltrow confessed. “I run everything by her.”