Goop creator Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed that having the same hairdo as Brad Pitt in the 90s was completely unintentional.

“We went to the same stylist for the cut,” said Paltrow while shooting a segment about her new hair serum with her assistant Kevin Keating.

The reason they ended up looking like twins was due to the fact they both went to Chris McMillan for their dos – who, as discerning hair fans will know, was the creator of “The Rachel” – that look from Friends that dominated the ‘90s.

On the set of GoopGlow Restore and Shine Serum, Paltrow was chatting to Keating when he asks: “Did you guys match your looks on purpose?”

Paltrow replies “No”.

“Was it like being with a twin?” jokes Keating.

“Sexually?” jokes Paltrow, before changing the subject.

Paltrow and Pitt dated between 1994 to 1997, and were engaged to be married. At the premiere of The Devil’s Own the pair arrived in black ensembles with matching blonde bobs. “Blonde all the way to the roots,” said Keating, “very blonde”.

Keating suggests they call Pitt to ask about their 90s look. Paltrow refuses to call up her ex. “No, why would we call him? No one asked me about involving Brad Pitt!” to which Keating jokes, “he’s on my Grindr account though, let me get him that way.”

The pair discuss more Paltrow styles in the clip. “If I ever try to pull off a ’90s crimp again, please stop me,” Paltrow wrote on her post.