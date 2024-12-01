Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Gwyneth Paltrow and her ex-husband Chris Martin have made a rare appearance together to show their support for their daughter Apple.

Apple, 20, was making her society debut at the Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris on Saturday (November 30). To attend the fashion event, Paltrow’s oldest daughter was seen wearing a custom Valentino gown which took Valentino Creative Director Alessandro Michele’s atelier 750 hours to make, according to Vogue.

The ball is an annual fashion event meant to introduce around 20 women between the ages of 16 and 22 into society. To show their support, Apple’s parents and brother, Moses all wore Valentino outfits, with the Iron Man actor wearing a gown from Valentino’s spring 2025 collection and the men wearing custom suits.

Paltrow shared various photos from the event in an Instagram post, some of which featured Martin. “A special long weekend in Paris,” she captioned the carousel of images. She also shared photos of her daughter’s dress on her Instagram Stories. “My beautiful daughter in @maisonvalentino,” she wrote.

To attend the event, Apple flew to Europe during her Thanksgiving break from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, while Moses flew in from Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

With both of Paltrow’s children away at school, she has spoken out about the grief of being an empty nester.

“It’s very different,” she said via an Instagram Story in October. “I have waves of grief and sadness.”

“I am kind of getting back in touch with this part of myself that I haven’t felt like since I was in my 20s before I had kids,” she added.

Paltrow and Martin were married from 2003 to 2016 ( Getty Images )

Speaking to the Sunday Times about the emotions she was feeling, she said, “On the one hand incredible sadness. A deep sense of impending grief. On the other hand, this is exactly what should be happening.”

“Your kids are supposed to be, you know, young adults who can achieve and cope and make connections and be resilient. That’s exactly what you want. And that means they leave the house.”

Martin and Paltrow were married from 2003 to 2016 before the Goop founder announced in a blog post that they would be “consciously uncoupling.”

In their statement at the time, Martin and Paltrow said: “We have always conducted our relationship privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and co-parent, we will be able to continue in the same manner.”

In April 2023, Paltrow was asked during an Instagram Q&A with her fans about how she felt receiving credit for the phrase “consciously uncoupling.” Paltrow said at the time that while she “definitely did not coin the phrase”, she was proud that she and Martin were “able to, maybe, make some divorces a little bit easier, happier.”

“It makes me feel pretty proud when people come up to me on the streets and say, ‘Thank you for introducing that concept because I’ve become good friends with my ex.”

“I’m very happy that we were able to play a small part in that cultural shift,” she added.

Since the divorce, the Coldplay frontman has been dating Dakota Johnson since 2017 while Paltrow remarried Brad Falchuk in 2018.