Gwyneth Paltrow pays tribute to ex-husband Chris Martin on Father’s Day

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a touching tribute to ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to mark Father’s Day (Sunday 18 June).

The Shakespeare in Love actor, 50, who split from the “Fix You” musician in 2016, has showcased their blended family parenting style as she praised the father of her two children, 19-year-old daughter Apple and 16-year-old Moses.

“Happy Father’s Day to this guy!” wrote Paltrow to her 8.3m Instagram followers, sharing a picture of herself and Martin smiling with the two children.

In another post, Paltrow praised her husband, American TV writer and Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk, 52, who she married in 2019 as a “great dog dad”, “great step dad” and and as a father to his two children Isabella, 18 and Brody, 16, who he shares with ex Suzanne Bukinik.

When the Emma actor and Martin announced their divorce in 2014, they described their split as a “conscious uncoupling” and told fans they would be co-parenting their children.

In a statement shared at the time, Martin and Paltrow said: “We have always conducted our relationship privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and co-parent, we will be able to continue in the same manner.”

The actor later said that the use of the phrase, which had received much ridicule at the time, was an attempt to show that they intended to still operate as a family despite not being a couple.

During a 2019 interview with Dax Shepard for his podcast Armchair Expert, the Academy Award winner explained why she and Martin decided to use the phrase.

Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin and Moses Martin (Instagram via @gwynethpaltrow)

She said: “It’s such a beautiful concept. You’re staring down the barrel of a divorce, the worst outcome possible.”

By using the term “conscious uncoupling”, Paltrow added, the former couple were able to “circumvent” the pain and anger of divorce and focus on their children, Apple and Moses, instead.

The Goop CEO and Falchuck met on the set of FOX musical comedy Glee in 2010 and were married eight years later. They wed in a ceremony in East Hampton, New York, in 2018.

Brad Falchak and Apple Martin (Instagram via @gwynethpaltrow)

They said in a joint statement: “We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship.”

One month after their wedding, Paltrow opened up about getting married for the second time in an interview with Marie Claire UK. “For a while, I thought, I don’t know if I’d ever do it again. I have my kids – what’s the point? And then I met this incredible man, who made me think, no, this person is worth making this commitment to. I’m very much the marrying kind.”

Paltrow revealed that the pair waited a year before they moved in together and that they preferred separate living spaces.

Speaking to the Today show’s Savannah Guthrie, Paltrow said that she was “really grateful” that her ex-husband Martin was willing to work with her to keep the family together.

“Chris and I are family, we always will be, we’re very good friends,” the Goop founder said. “He’s like my brother. I’m so grateful for him and for having given me these kids.”