Gwyneth Paltrow shares picture of herself and Dakota Johnson holding hands

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a photo of her holding hands with her ex-husband Chris Martin’s girlfriend, Dakota Johnson.

On Wednesday [29 November], the 51-year-old Oscar winner gave fans an insight into her friendship with the Madame Web actor, 34, while taking part in a fan Q&A on her Instagram story. The Avengers star told her followers that they could ask her anything, and when one fan asked for a photo with her and Johnson, she delivered on her promise.

The Goop founder shared a sweet photo of them side-by-side and standing outdoors in the cold. The duo were bundled up with Paltrow donning a beanie hat and fuzzy coat, while the Fifty Shades of Grey star rocked a baseball hat paired with a black jacket.

In another Q&A that took place in October, Paltrow revealed that she and Johnson get along well.

“We’re actually very good friends,” the Iron Man actor said at the time of her ex-husband’s girlfriend. “I love her so much.”

Paltrow, left, and Johnson (Instagram)

She added, “She’s an adorable, wonderful person.”

Johnson and the Coldplay frontman, 46, have reportedly been dating since 2017. Over the past six years, the pair have not shied away from expressing their love for each other, supporting each other’s careers, and spending quality time together.

At a London concert in 2021, Martin pointed to Johnson in the balcony and delivered a special message before performing Coldplay’s “My Universe,” which is a collaboration with the K-pop group BTS. He told the crowd: “This is about my universe, and she’s here.”

Martin and Paltrow tied the knot in December 2003 before their “conscious uncoupling” in 2014 and finalised their divorce two years after their separation. They coined the term “conscious uncoupling” when they announced the end of their 10-year marriage on Paltrow’s Goop website.

“We have come to the conclusion that while we love each other very much we will remain separate,” they said. “We are, however, and always will be a family, and in many ways we are closer than we have ever been.”

Paltrow went on to marry producer Brad Falchuk at her East Hamptons home in New York in 2018. At the time, she told People ahead of the nuptials, “I’m excited about everything! I’ve never had a wedding before.” In September, the pair celebrated their fifth anniversary together.

She recently opened up to People about what it’s been like co-parenting her two children – Apple, 19, and Moses, 17 – with Martin. “He has this sweet child-like spirit, and I love that he will be like, ‘Let’s go jump in the ocean’ when it’s 58 degrees, or, ‘Let’s go to this weird guitar store,’ ” she gushed to the outlet. “He always wants to do these fun adventures with them and activities.”

“He brings that to the way that he parents them,” the Sliding Doors actor continued. “He’s sort of gone a lot, he’s on the road a lot, but he brings — it’s almost like he comes and sprinkles fairy dust.”