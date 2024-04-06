Gypsy Rose Blanchard announces that she is getting plastic surgery

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced that she plans on getting plastic surgery.

In a statement to People, the 32-year-old infamous Munchausen by proxy victim revealed that she was preparing to undergo a rhinoplasty procedure to alter the appearance of her nose.

“I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too,” she said, plugging in her upcoming reality TV series while she was at it. “Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.”

According to Blanchard’s close pal Nadiya Vizier, the former felon has been wanting to get the procedure done for quite some time. “She said she’s a bit nervous, but she’s happy it’s going to be done,” Vizier explained to the outlet. “The main thing is that she wanted a more feminine looking nose. She just wants to fix it up and give it a more feminine look.”

Her friend stressed that at the end of the day, it was Blanchard’s choice and her life to live, noting that people should just let her enjoy her freedom and autonomy out of bars.

“My main message is to just, people need to let her live, let her experience, if they know that she’s doing something good or wrong, let her experience that. Let her learn from it. I feel like in a way, people are still trying to control her,” Vizier said.

The procedure is reportedly scheduled to take place on 5 April in Lafayette, Louisiana. The news of the procedure comes on the heels of Blanchard announcing on social media that she’s in the process of separating from her husband of nearly two years, school teacher Ryan Anderson.

In a statement reportedly posted on her private Facebook account, Blanchard wrote: “People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou.”

She continued, “I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

Their so-called romance will reportedly be a prominent storyline in Blanchard’s upcoming reality TV series, and will likely chronicle the demise of their relationship.

After their split was announced, Blanchard was seen hanging with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker, who she reportedly got matching tattoos with earlier in the week. Urker’s mother dispelled any rumours of rekindled romance, telling the outlet: “They’re very cool. Ken is just being a supportive friend to her.”

Blanchard had reportedly still been in touch with Urker as she prepared to wed Anderson in 2022, according to her 2024 Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. At the time, she admitted to still harbouring feelings for her ex.