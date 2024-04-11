Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has filed a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson.

According to court documents obtained by People, the papers were filed by Blanchard’s attorneys in the 17th Judicial District Court in the Parish of Lafourche, Louisiana. The news comes shortly after Blanchard filed for divorce from Anderson earlier this week.

“The filing has been sent to the assigned Judge for review and to schedule any hearing dates if necessary,” the Lafourche Parish clerk of the court confirmed to the outlet in an email.

Blanchard intially took to her private Facebook account to announce that she and her husband were separating. The separation came three months after Blanchard was released from a Missouri prison, where she served more than eight years in prison for plotting to murder her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, with then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou,” Blanchard wrote on Facebook on 28 March, per People. “I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

The couple were married in July 2022 during a small ceremony at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri, where Blanchard was released on 28 December. Blanchard pleaded guilty in 2016 to second-degree murder, after an investigation found that she was forced by her mother to pretend she was suffering from several serious illnesses.

Blanchard and Anderson met in 2020 after the special education teacher sent her letters in prison. However, it appears that Anderson wasn’t the only one. When asked by Entertainment Tonight how many men wrote to her during that time, Blanchard responded: “A lot, over 250 from all countries.”

As for what made Anderson stand out among the men wanting to date her, Blanchard revealed that their similar backgrounds inspired her to send him a letter back. “Well, Ryan’s from Louisiana and I’m originally from Louisiana. So, I saw that and I’m kinda like, ‘Hey, someone from my home state we probably have a lot in common,’” she recalled. “We became friends and, of course, more than friends and then now we’re married.”

Anderson explained when Blanchard was released that they were referring to themselves as “newly-together-wed” since they’re finally able to spend everyday life together, despite being married since 2022. “It’s nice, it’s what I’ve been waiting for,” the teacher said, adding: “We’re still learning [about] each other but it’s been great.”

Blanchard shared that, since her release from prison, the couple cooked their first dinner together and she’d already told her husband “to put the toilet seat down several times”. While their families encouraged them to wait until Blanchard was released from prison to tie the knot, the couple maintained at the time that they had no regrets about their decision to get married.