The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Sketch interior designer launches H&M HOME collaboration
Pioneering designer India Mahdavi brings her enthusiasm for colour to the high street brand
The designer behind the Instagram-friendly pink London restaurant Sketch has launched a new collaboration with H&M HOME.
India Mahdavi, the Iranian-born, Paris-based designer has brought her love of colour to the high-street brand with a curated collection of ceramics and textiles.
Kitchen crockery includes lilac stoneware mugs, bubblegum pink bowls, coral earthenware pitchers and apple-green vases.
Soft furnishings include checked cushion covers, placemats and a collection of gloriously colourful merino wool blankets and a large rug that are guaranteed to inject a welcome pop of colour into any living space.
Mahdavi developed the collection from a craftsmanship perspective, utilising artisanal knowledge to create the range.
She said: “I designed this collection by first identifying European manufacturers among the H&M HOME suppliers and with whom there was an understanding of common values.
“With this collection, H&M HOME has offered me the opportunity to spread a joyful palette of colours on an international scale.”
Described as the “virtuoso of colour” by the New Yorker, Mahdavi is synonymous with bright hues, stating in a 2017 interview that she likes it “when colours swear at each other.”
Describing herself as like a chameleon - “I absorb and understand and adapt” - the architect and interior designer has previously designed a cat-shaped sofa for Japanese author Haruki Murakami, the Marie Antoinette-inspired pistachio and lattice-covered Ladurée cafes, a RED Valentino store in London’s Sloane Street, and the hit interior of London’s Sketch restaurant.
“I don’t want to sound like I’m boasting, but I changed the way people thought about pink,” she said of her influential design.
Evelina Kravaev-Söderberg, head of design and creative at H&M HOME, said of the new collection: “India Mahdavi is the well-thought-of designer in bringing joy, optimism and colour to the world of interiors.
“We wanted to create a poetic and contemplative collection, focusing on crafted quality and joyful colours, and we can’t wait to introduce our customers to India’s impeccable sense of colour and design aesthetics.”
Prices begin at £12.99 for a small stoneware plate or mug and are available for purchase online and in select stores from 28 April.
