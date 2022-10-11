Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

7 of the best new cushions for autumn

A few well-placed cushions will make all the difference, says Katie Wright.

Katie Wright
Tuesday 11 October 2022 08:00
Grab some cosy cushions for autumn (Accessorize/PA)
Grab some cosy cushions for autumn (Accessorize/PA)

Want to refresh your home for autumn, without embarking on a major interiors overhaul?

Swapping out the cushions on your sofa or bed can be a quick, easy and affordable way to give a room a new lease of life – and right now we’re spoilt for choice in the soft furnishings department.

From traditional autumnal colours to adorable woodland animal motifs and touchable textures, these picture-perfect pillows are all you need to create a cosy, cocooning vibe.

Here’s our pick of seven seasonal scatter cushions to spruce up your living space…

1. Habitat Green Faux Shearling Cushion – Green, £16

Recommended

2. George at Asda Twilight Woodland Cushion, £5

3. Henry Holland Dante Cushion, £28, Freemans

4. Accessorize Embroidered Palermo Tile Cushion Cover, £35

5. Matalan Green Embroidered Foliage Cushion, £13

6. M&Co Multi Berry Cushion, £16

7. B&M Sage Roma Boucle Cushion, £10 (available in store only)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in