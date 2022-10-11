7 of the best new cushions for autumn
A few well-placed cushions will make all the difference, says Katie Wright.
Want to refresh your home for autumn, without embarking on a major interiors overhaul?
Swapping out the cushions on your sofa or bed can be a quick, easy and affordable way to give a room a new lease of life – and right now we’re spoilt for choice in the soft furnishings department.
From traditional autumnal colours to adorable woodland animal motifs and touchable textures, these picture-perfect pillows are all you need to create a cosy, cocooning vibe.
Here’s our pick of seven seasonal scatter cushions to spruce up your living space…
1. Habitat Green Faux Shearling Cushion – Green, £16
2. George at Asda Twilight Woodland Cushion, £5
3. Henry Holland Dante Cushion, £28, Freemans
4. Accessorize Embroidered Palermo Tile Cushion Cover, £35
5. Matalan Green Embroidered Foliage Cushion, £13
6. M&Co Multi Berry Cushion, £16
7. B&M Sage Roma Boucle Cushion, £10 (available in store only)
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.