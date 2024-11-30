Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have taken their love to the next level with an engagement.

The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star, 27, and Buffalo Bills quarterback, 28, announced their engagement on Friday, November 29, sharing the exciting news with fans and friends on social media.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Allen was captured down on one knee in front of Steinfeld, surrounded by a stunning arch of pink and red roses with a serene waterfront backdrop. The couple kept it simple, captioning the post with just one date: “Nov. 22.”

The announcement quickly garnered an outpouring of love. Fans, friends, and even Allen’s teammates flooded the comments, with NFL stars Taiwan Jones, Isaiah McKenzie, and Trevor Lawrence sharing their congratulations. Actor Chad Michael Murray, a Buffalo native, chimed in with a heartfelt, “Congrats brother!!!”

The Bills organization celebrated their quarterback’s big moment, commenting on Instagram, “LET’S GOOOOOO!!” and sharing the same photo on X - formerly Twitter - writing, “Congratulations to @JoshAllenQB and @HaileeSteinfeld on their engagement.”

Steinfeld and Allen were first linked in May 2023, shortly after rumors surfaced of Allen’s split from longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams.

Navigating the public eye hasn’t been without challenges. On thePardon My Take podcast in August 2023, Allen opened up about the pressures of dating in the spotlight, recounting an unsettling experience with a photographer who tried to capture photos of the couple from a boat. “It’s a gross feeling,” Allen admitted, describing the insecurity it caused.

Despite the challenges, their relationship continued to flourish. In October 2023, the pair made their first public appearance at an NHL season opener in Buffalo. That same month, Steinfeld was seen bonding with Allen’s mother during a shopping trip to a local store.

open image in gallery Josh Allen has spoken about the pressure of being in a high-profile relationship ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

By July 2024, the couple made their relationship Instagram official with a romantic snap in Paris, embracing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

In October, Steinfeld spoke about their relationship in her newsletter Beau Society, recounting a quirky holiday memory where they accidentally bought each other the same Christmas gift—a cooking knife.

“After we exchanged our knives lol, he told me there’s an old wives’ tale that if you gift your significant other a knife, you have to pay for it, otherwise it signifies the severing of a relationship,” she wrote. “So we exchanged quarters to avoid the bad omen.”

The actress, who shares a love of cooking with Allen, added, “Oh my God, I love this knife! I don’t know much about a chef’s knife, but it makes me feel official.”