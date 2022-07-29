Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gwyneth Paltrow has candidly confessed that she thought Hailey Bieber’s viral skincare trend was actually something “sexual,” prompting an amused reaction from the model.

The mistake took place during a conversation about their respective wellness brands on an episode of Bieber’s YouTube series, Who’s in My Bathroom?, during whichPaltrow and Bieber introduced one another to different skincare products.

While detailing her skincare routine, the 25-year-old model showed the 49-year-old actor a peptide glazing fluid, which is a gel serum from her new skincare line, Rhode. Bieber also noted that the name of the product refers to the “glazed donut concept” and leaves her with a “glow” on her face.

However, according to the Goop founder, when she first heard of the glazed donut skincare trend, she thought it meant that “someone wants to lick your face” like there was “food” on it.

“And then I thought like glazed donut sounded like sexual,” she continued.

In response, Bieber jokingly said: “You’re like, what’s this new position that everybody’s getting into, the glazed donut,” prompting Paltrow to laugh.

During the conversation, Bieber also shared what the skincare trend means to her, with the model explaining that she doesn’t like to go to sleep until her skin resembles a “freshly glazed donut”.

“For me, it’s about the look, that sheen, that like glow, glazy sheen,” she explained. “I don’t want to go to bed at night unless I look like a freshly glazed donut.”

According to Rhode’s official website, the product, which costs $29, is a hydrating serum. It is also described as Bieber’s “signature step to [her] dewy, glazed skin”.

Bieber first embraced the trend in January, when she shared a photo on Instagram of herself in a bikini and revealed that she wanted her skin to look like “a glazed donut” throughout all of 2022.

The model’s style has also been associated with the glazed donut trend, as the term is also used to describe her chrome painted nails.