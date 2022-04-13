Hailey Bieber ‘begs’ online trolls to ‘leave me alone’

Hailey Bieber has directly addressed social media trolls and asked them to leave her alone and “be miserable somewhere else”.

The 25-year-old model took to TikTok to tell critics who comment on everything she posts that her “only request” is for them to stop.

In a video she shared on the platform, Bieber says: “This is for you guys in my comments every single time I post.

“Leave me alone at this point. I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please.”

She continued: “Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you, truly. That’s my only request. Leave me alone. Be miserable somewhere else, please.”

It is unclear what specific comments Bieber was addressing, but some fans think she was referring to comments about Selena Gomez, who dated her husband Justin Bieber, from 2011 to 2018.

Some trolls have left comments on her previous videos saying Gomez, 29, is “prettier” or suggesting that Justin should be with the singer instead.

Bieber has previously spoken out about being cyberbullied after she married Justin, 28, in September 2018.

In a video posted to her YouTube channel last year, the model said that the most difficult thing to deal with was constantly being compared.

She told psychologist Jessica Clemons: “I think one of the bigger things I struggled with for sure was the comparison aspect of body comparison and looks comparison and behaviour comparison.

“I think when you’re going through a situation where you just have so many people hounding you with the same thing over and over and over again, it starts to mess with your mind and then you start to question everything.”

Justin has also addressed the bullying of his wife by Gomez fans, condemning comments left by them in 2020.

At the time, he shared an Instagram Story revealing a woman who urged Gomez fans to sabotage an Instagram Live event hosted by Bieber.

Justin wrote: “This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better so on and so forth.

“It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love the most in this world. It is not right.”