Hailey Bieber subtly addresses rumors about Justin Bieber marriage

Hailey Bieber has subtly responded to recent online chatter about her marriage to Justin Bieber, addressing TikTok-fueled speculation with a pointed social media post of her own.

On Monday (December 30), the 28-year-old Rhode Beauty founder shared a viral TikTok clip on her Instagram Story with the caption, “[M]e to all of you on the internet,” accompanied by a hand-heart emoji.

In the video, the user (@eyegotthyme) humorously says, “You’re not well, and it’s okay,” repeating the phrase with added laughter.

Hailey’s post appeared to target a wave of TikTok theories suggesting tension in her marriage to the Grammy-winning singer, 30, with whom she shares four-month-old son Jack.

One such commentator was TikToker and podcast host Sloan Hooks, whose video speculating that the couple had been subtly feuding on social media amassed nearly 500,000 likes.

“I just received a tip about Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey, and it doesn’t look like things are going too well,” Sloan said in the Sunday (December 29) post.

Hailey Bieber appeared to address the rumors about her marriage on TikTok ( Getty Images, TikTok/haileybieber )

The TikToker pointed to examples of alleged back-and-forth behavior on Instagram Stories, including Justin sharing a photo of himself with the song “B.E.D” by Jacquees, which Sloan described as “a man wanting sex, not love.” Shortly after, Hailey reportedly posted lyrics from a SZA song, “But if it’s f*** me, then f*** you.”

Hooks continued analyzing other posts, including Hailey’s photos from a girls’ trip to Anguilla with friends Lori Harvey and Justine Skye, suggesting the couple might not have spent the holidays together. Adding to the speculation, Justin shared a video featuring a child with text reading, “Coparenting is failing, like tf,” which Hooks connected to rumors about their family dynamic.

Further fuel for the theory came from Jeremy Bieber, Justin’s father, tweeting, “I have never known a parent that said, ‘I wish I didn’t have a child,’” which Sloan described as “weird timing” given the holidays and Hailey’s apparent absence.

The couple, who married in 2018 and welcomed their son Jack Blues in August, has faced recurring rumors of marital discord over the years.

In March 2024 , the model directly addressed the swirling rumors about her marriage to the pop star, taking to Instagram Stories to set the record straight.

“Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion…” she wrote in overlaid text. “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.”