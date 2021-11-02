Hairdresser goes viral on TikTok after claiming we are all washing our hair wrong

A former hairdresser has gone viral on TikTok after demonstrating one of the common mistakes people make when washing their hair.

The woman, who goes by @kamikirschbaum on TikTok, filmed herself washing her own hair and published a series of captions over the top of the video to explain how best to do it.

“There’s honestly such an art to hair washing, but we will start here,” she began.

“Do not wash your hair like this, just rubbing shampoo in and hoping for the best. It will leave your hair super dirty.”

She went on to explain how the trick is to wash your hair using your fingertips.

“Wash like this,” she said. “Use your fingertips to scrub that scalp. I always wash two to three times until I feel everything is squeaky clean.”

The TikToker went on to highlight the parts of the hair that people regularly miss when washing it.

“You have to get underneath,” she said. “This is the most forgotten part.”

To date, the video has had more than 24,000 likes and prompted more than 500 comments from people shocked to learn that they had been washing their hair incorrectly.

One person wrote: “You’re telling me we’re not all scrubbing/scratching our heads like we have fleas every time we shampoo?”

Another fellow hairdresser chimed in too, writing: “I do a lot of updos for wedding/events.

“I ask my clients to wash their hair the night before and have it dry and ready to go. But you’d be shocked at how many grown-a** women don’t know how to wash their hair correctly.

“All of that oil build-up.”