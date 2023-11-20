Halle Bailey hits back at fan who commented on her ‘pregnancy nose’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Halle Bailey has urged fans to stop commenting on her appearance.

Recently, the actress and singer responded to a comment on Snapchat from a fan who claimed she had a “pregnancy nose” in one of her photos. Bailey made a video response to the comment, in which she told people to leave her alone.

“Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s going to be hell to pay,” she said in her response. “You know why? Because I’m Black. I love my nose,” she continued. “What are you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone.”

On social media, many fans applauded Bailey for the response, with many urging others to stop commenting on her appearance. “They should let her be already,” one person wrote on X, while another said: “Why are people so obsessed with knowing whether she’s pregnant or not? Shut up about it.”

The Little Mermaid star has been with her current boyfriend, rapper DDG, for over a year.

The two first sparked relationship rumours in January 2022 when they were seen together at an Usher concert. They went Instagram official and confirmed their relationship when he posted a romantic birthday tribute to Bailey that March.

During her promotion for the live-action Disney movie in May, Bailey opened up to People about whether or not DDG had the ability to be a real-life prince. “People love to talk about this,” she said, before adding, “Yeah. I would say that.”

“I think the best thing about young love is that you’re able to continue to find yourself through this journey of loving somebody else,” she continued. “And you’re discovering new parts of yourself and maybe things that you didn’t notice before about your heart.”

She added: “I feel like things change when love gets more involved in your life. I have definitely discovered more within myself as a woman ... It’s a really cool thing to go through, but a transformative experience.”

In September, she opened up about her relationship with the rapper again in an interview with Cosmopolitan. Bailey explained how much love was an inspiration for her music, pointing out that love is “something [she’s] experiencing for the first time, and it’s, like: ‘whoa’ in your brain”. At the time, she added that “this is my first deep, deep, real love”.

Last month, the two were seen together again as Bailey was celebrated at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in London. During her acceptance speech for the Gen Z game-changer award, she reflected on how difficult it can be to constantly be in the public eye.

“I know that my personal journey, although filled with my own struggles and challenges, sometimes pales in comparison to a lot of what y’all have gone through,” the “Angel” singer said. “But I also know that with the spotlight comes a responsibility to speak about my experience in hopes that it can provide some guidance and inspiration to those girls and women who look to me standing under that spotlight.”

The Color Purple star continued: “It’s been an adjustment to live my life under the scrutiny of that spotlight, but in the age of social media in some way, we all live under that same scrutiny — from our bodies, what our bodies look like from what we wear to who we love to the things we care about, it’s all open to scrutiny.”

“So here’s my honest advice: Turn it off when you need to find inner peace, okay. But also, live your life for you,” the singer said. “Don’t waste time living it for social media. Everyone has an opinion, but the only opinion that matters is your own, and you already know deep down what’s right for you.”