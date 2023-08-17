Halle Berry and her ‘mini me’ daughter wear matching outfits to watch Barbie

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Halle Berry and her fifteen-year-old daughter Nahla were decked out in pink attire to attend a screening of Greta Gerwig’s billion-dollar blockbuster, Barbie.

The Oscar-winning actress, who was celebrating her 57th birthday while attending the World of Barbie exhibit in Santa Monica, California, posted a photo carousel of her and her daughter dressed according to the pink theme. They were joined by Berry’s boyfriend of three years, Van Hunt, for the outing.

Beneath the Instagram carousel, the star wrote: “My mini me (but not so mini anymore) and my VanO took me to the World of Barbie for my B-day! I got to let my inner Barbie soar!!!! I love you guys …thank you.”

The actress also gave the Barbie movie her stamp of approval, writing: “I highly recommend it.”

In the photos, the X-Men alum and her “mini-me” went all out. Berry wore a light pink slipdress with a pink feather trim across the neckline and paired the mini dress with sequined pink cowboy boots, pink-rimmed sunglasses, and a rainbow-coloured heart-shaped bag.

Meanwhile, Nahla embraced her inner Barbie in a different way with a frilly, floral pink mini dress, sky-high pink platforms, pink sunglasses, and a matching purse.

The Catwoman actress was careful to select photos that didn’t include her daughter’s face out of a desire to maintain her privacy. Berry previously explained to Today in a 2019 interview the reason she keeps her children’s faces off of social media: “I’ve fought really hard to protect their privacy, and I just want them to have their life and have it be theirs.”

She added: “I just don’t want to plaster them all over the internet. That just doesn’t feel right for me. They’re gonna do that soon enough. That’s gonna be their life when they grow up, and they will choose when that starts.”

Berry shares daughter Nahla with her ex, Canadian model Gabriel Aubry, and also shares her eight-year-old son Maceo with her ex Olivier Martinez.

Although the actress values the privacy of her children, she has not shied away from celebrating their birthdays on social media. Most recently in March, Berry posted another carousel of family photos for Nahla’s birthday.

In one image, there was a mother-daughter portrait of the two tucked inside a frame that read, "Love you more.” In another, Nahla was snapped on a hammock with her back facing the camera. Meanwhile, in a third photo, the teen was photographed sitting cross-legged on a white couch while holding a hat over her face. Below the Instagram post, the proud mom gushed: “One of the greatest gifts the universe has given me is my daughter, Nahla.

She continued, "She is the sun that never fades and the moon that never wanes! Please join me in wishing her a happy 15th Birthday today! I love you sweet angel."