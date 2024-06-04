Halsey reveals health update after recent hospitalization

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Halsey has candidly shared an update on their health in tandem with the announcement of their new album.

“Long story short, I’m lucky to be alive. Short story long, I wrote an album,” the 29-year-old singer wrote in their June 4 Instagram post with a montage of photos and videos of their stay in the hospital. “It begins with The End. Out now.”

The sought-after artist gave their 31.3 million followers insight into the battle she’s been privately facing, debuting their new single “The End” simultaneously. Halsey didn’t give any specifics of their health diagnosis, but she tagged both @lupusresearchalliance and @llsusa, the account for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, on Instagram at the end of their caption.

In the carousel of imagery, Halsey is seen sitting in front of their coffee table with supplement drops and a Chobani yogurt on top, anxiously rubbing their legs.

“Seriously, seriously. I feel like an old lady. I told myself, I’m giving myself two more years to be sick,” she says. “At 30, I’m having a rebirth and I’m not going to be sick and I’m gonna look super hot, and have lots of energy and I’m just gonna get to redo my twenties and my thirties.”

The next slides show the “Without Me” performer throughout treatment, documenting their first day through their doctor appointments and days spent in the studio.

Halsey’s supporters and loving fans filled their social media with sweet messages and encouraging comments.

“You are so strong️. Thank you for sharing this with us so we can give you all the love,” one individual wrote, while another said: “You’re so strong, so beyond grateful that you’re still here! I love you and I can’t put into words how much you mean to me.”

A third agreed: “I love you so much. You deserve all the blessings coming your way and you are so strong thank you for everything very proud of you.”

Amid the adoring followers, Halsey’s boyfriend, Avan Jogia, sent a simple but beautiful message of his own.

“I love you and I’m so proud of you,” he remarked.

Apart from the recent health struggle that’s seemed to motivate and inspire their new music, Halsey previously opened up about their endometriosis diagnosis in March.

Taking to their Instagram Story, the creator posted a picture of their stomach with three bandages covering the spaces just above their hip bone and their belly button.

“Back in diapers but at least they have little bows,” their on-screen caption read.

According to Billboard, upon downloading “The End,” a letter by Halsey pops up on the screen. “As you may have guessed, I have written a new album,” the message reads. “But I needed some time to figure out how to say what I needed to say. You see, I’ve been holding [REDACTED] and I need to let it out.

“There’s so much I am going to reveal on this record, but you need to know some of the story first,” she continued. “So before the chaos and confetti of big singles and album releases I just need to tell you, my friend, why it all matters this time. I’m releasing a new song on June 4. It’s just for us. Let’s start at THE END.”