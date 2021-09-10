Halsey has spoken candidly about how her body has changed after pregnancy and how she is learning to find a new sense of style while dealing with unrealistic societal expectations.

The 26-year-old, who welcomed their first child Ender with boyfriend Alev Aydin in July 2021, opened up about the changes to their body, and how it has impacted their “personal sense of style” on Twitter on Thursday, where they revealed that it has been a “real struggle”.

“My pregnancy has changed my body so much. Learning how to have a personal sense of style when you’re not used to your new shapes has become a real struggle. To all the mommas (or really just anyone going through something similar) I feel you,” the Be Kind singer wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns, also revealed that they have been struggling with the pressures of societal expectations after giving birth, with the singer-songwriter explaining that they are expecting to look “androgynous” and “have a perfect body”.

“The pressure to look ‘androgynous’ as a means of gender non-confirming expression (as a big titty breastfeeding mom) coupled with expectation to have a perfect body right after birth is a cocktail of confusion,” Halsey continued.

According to Halsey, they have been dealing with the pressures and expectations to look a certain way by being patient with themselves, with the singer writing: “I’m patiently reminding myself to do me in any way that feels good.”

Halsey concluded the posts acknowledging that “it’s all bulls***” and that she and others who feel similarly are “all doing our best”.

“Anyways, just some vulnerable thoughts. If you relate you’re not alone,” they added.

The candid posts, which have been liked more than 30,000 times, have prompted an outpouring of support from Halsey’s followers, with many of her fans offering words of encouragement.

“You do what makes you feel happy baby. Don’t let society give you a certain way to look. You’re perfect as you are,” one person commented, while another said: “People are not just one thing. We are different things, on different days, in different moments. Be whoever you are or need to be. I will never not love you being you.”

Others revealed that Halsey’s posts had resonated with them, with someone else writing: “Oh I feel this. I cried in a store dressing room after I had my daughter because nothing I tried on fit and the numbers on the sizes were so big and why was my body so different now? It’s a struggle.”

Halsey previously spoke about the changes she witnessed to her body in February before giving birth, writing on Instagram at the time: “It’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’ but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely.”

Following the birth of their child, Halsey has shared insights into motherhood, with one showing the stretch marks on their stomach, along with the caption: “Well… this is what it look like,” while others have seen the singer breastfeeding their newborn.