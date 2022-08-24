Viral TikTok video reveals just how unhygienic hand dryers are
‘Thanks for this! Air drying it will be’
TikTok users have sworn off using hand dryers after a video on the platform revealed just how unhygienic they can be.
In the video posted by user @itsgoneviral, which has been viewed over 67,900 times, he attempts to see which option is less “germy”: shaking his hands dry or using a hand dryer.
To find this out, he uses two petri dishes and shakes one around in the air to simulate drying your hands by shaking them, and he places the other under a hand dryer.
He said he went to a “couple more” locations to solidify his findings and then popped all of the petri dishes in an incubator to grow.
Three days later he inspected the dishes and found that on the one where he simulated air hand-drying there is no visible growth.
However, for the hand dryer used at the same location, it is covered in mould spores and other “nasty stuff”.
He showed four different results from hand dryers, and each of them had mould spores growing on them.
“Based on this test, it looks like waving your hand dry is the best option,” he concluded.
Users were quick to comment on the video, with one person writing: “Thanks for that! Air drying it will be.”
Another added: “This is why I don’t use hand dryers.” While a third said: “Had no idea. Never again.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies