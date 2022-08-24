Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Viral TikTok video reveals just how unhygienic hand dryers are

‘Thanks for this! Air drying it will be’

Laura Hampson
Wednesday 24 August 2022 07:57
Comments
How to take a lateral flow test

TikTok users have sworn off using hand dryers after a video on the platform revealed just how unhygienic they can be.

In the video posted by user @itsgoneviral, which has been viewed over 67,900 times, he attempts to see which option is less “germy”: shaking his hands dry or using a hand dryer.

To find this out, he uses two petri dishes and shakes one around in the air to simulate drying your hands by shaking them, and he places the other under a hand dryer.

He said he went to a “couple more” locations to solidify his findings and then popped all of the petri dishes in an incubator to grow.

Three days later he inspected the dishes and found that on the one where he simulated air hand-drying there is no visible growth.

Recommended

However, for the hand dryer used at the same location, it is covered in mould spores and other “nasty stuff”.

He showed four different results from hand dryers, and each of them had mould spores growing on them.

“Based on this test, it looks like waving your hand dry is the best option,” he concluded.

Users were quick to comment on the video, with one person writing: “Thanks for that! Air drying it will be.”

Another added: “This is why I don’t use hand dryers.” While a third said: “Had no idea. Never again.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in