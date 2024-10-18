Game of Thrones star Hannah Murray reveals she was lured into wellness cult

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Hannah Murray was sectioned as a direct result of her involvement with a wellness cult, her forthcoming memoir will reveal.

The 35-year-old actor, known for playing Gilly in Game of Thrones and troubled teenager Cassie Ainsworth in the teen series Skins, will release a memoir recounting her experience of being lured into a deceptive organisation, according to The Bookseller.

Speaking about the book, the actor said it will tell a “deeply personal story that has lived inside me for many years and which it now feels vital to share”.

“I could not be more thrilled to be working with Helen Conford, whose vision for the book aligns perfectly with mine,” she said, referring to her publisher at Hutchinson Heinemann, which will release the book in summer 2026 after winning at a 13-way auction.

Hutchinson Heinemann said the book is about the “lure” of those that tell us they can save us, “and the deceptive structure of organisations that promise us ‘wellness’”.

The publisher continued: “It’s about the acting world, but also about the way all of us act, hiding our vulnerabilities from everyone except the people trained to prey on them."

“This is the story of the blurred line between what is real, and what is an illusion; what we must accept and what we wish to be true; between solid earth beneath your feet and a world where anything is possible if you only commit,” the statement read.

open image in gallery Hannah Murray attends a Game of Thrones finale screening, 2019 ( Getty Images )

Murray did not disclose more details about her experience, but it is hoped the new book will provide insight into her life after finishing the final season of Game of Thrones.

The Independent has contacted Murray’s representatives for comment.

After finding success early on in her acting career, Murray took a break from acting to complete an English Literature degree at Queen’s College, Cambridge University.

Speaking about her decision to study again, she told Loose Women in 2019: “I just wanted to do it. I really loved literature and I wanted to take a bit of time out from the industry. I’ve got friends who are doctors and lawyers. I think an English degree really helps with acting.”

Murray described the Game of Thrones final season as “the end of school”.

She said: “It feels like the end of school or the end of university with such an important group of people, I’m going to miss going to work with them every day.”

“I think it’s going to take a while to really sink in how a phenomenon the show really is, that it’s the biggest show in the world and I’m in it.”

