Harrison Ford has amused fans with his response to scientists who named a new snake species after him.

Researchers have named a new variety of snake found in the Andes mountains in Peru after the actor, who is the star of the Indiana Jones franchise and especially known for the line: “Snakes. Why did it have to be snakes?”

The reptile, christened Tachymenoides harrisonfordi, measures 16 inches long and is a pale yellowish-brown colour with black spots and a black belly. The discovery was made by researchers from Peru and the US in May 2022.

According to the scientists, they chose to name the slithery creature after Ford to honour his environmental advocacy. Ford is the vice chair of Conservation International, and frequently campaigns for environmental causes.

Through Conservation International, the 81-year-old actor joked: “These scientists keep naming critters after me, but it’s always the ones that terrify children. I don’t understand.

“I spend my free time cross-stitching. I sing lullabies to my basil plants, so they won’t fear the night.”

He added: “In all seriousness, this discovery is humbling. It’s a reminder that there’s still so much to learn about our wild world - and that humans are one small part of an impossibly vast biosphere.

“On this planet, all fates are intertwined, and right now, one million species are teetering on the edge of oblivion. We have an existential mandate to mend our broken relationship with nature and protect the places that sustain life.”

The snake marks the third animal species named after Ford. He also inspired the name of an ant, called Pheidole harrisonfordi, and a spider, Caledonia harrisonfordi.

Neil Cox, manager of the Conservation International-IUCN Biodiversity Assessment, said the discovery is important as reptile conservation is often “overlooked”.

“Most people likely don’t find snakes as cute as a fluffy panda cub, but their role in the world’s ecosystems is just as important,” he said.

“This discovery helps us better understand how snake species exist and survive int he world, and I hope that its fun name will help draw attention to the threat of extinction facing reptiles globally.”

In 2020, Ford spoke out against political leaders who make climate change a “divisive issue” and “do it to protect the entrenched economic interests who profit from behaviour that destroys our planet”.

In an interview with Time, the longtime environmentalist called on voters to support figures who will make significant moves to address the climate crisis, adding: “This s*** is going to kill us.”