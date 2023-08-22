Harry Kane announces birth of fourth child and reveals new baby’s name

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Kane’s wife Kate has given birth to their fourth child and revealed the baby’s name.

The Bayern Munich striker and captain of the England Men’s team shared the happy news on Instagram on Monday night (21 August), one day after the baby’s arrival.

Posting a picture of himself cradling the newborn, Kane captioned the post: “Welcome to the world Henry Edward Kane. 20/8/2023. Love you baby boy!”

The second picture showed the baby wrapped in a white blanket laying down in a cot.

The England star proposed to his childhood sweetheart Kate in 2017 while on holiday in the Bahamas. They wed in 2019 and now share three children: Ivy, six, Vivienne, five and Louis, two.

The pair announced they were expecting their fourth child back in March, telling their Instagram followers that they were “over the moon” about the news, sharing a Polaroid picture of Kate holding up a positive pregnancy test.

The pair have been together since they attended school together in Chingford.

Kane has previously opened up about his relationship and his delight to have found love at such a young age.

“If I was single now and meeting people, you’d never know if they were with you for the right reasons,” he said in an interview with the Evening Standard. “Is it the money? You’d never really know. So, I’m lucky that I’ve got a childhood sweetheart.”

Kate, who is a professional fitness coach, studied sports science at university.

“She always wanted to do her own thing,” said of his wife. “She went to university and worked hard. I have a great family, they keep me grounded and they’ve worked just as hard as me to get me where I am.”

Harry Kane with wife Katie Goodland and their children Ivy, Vivienne Jane and Louis on the pitch after the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2022 (PA)

Friends and fans of the couple have been sharing their well-wishes on social media after the pair announced the arrival of baby Henry.

Manchester City player Jack Grealish wrote: “Congratulations both,” while TV presenter Matt Baker added: “Congrats To all the Kanes! Hope you had the chance to settle in!”

Manchester United player Harry Maguire added: “Congratulations to you all.”

The baby’s arrival comes as Kane moved from his longtime football team Tottenham Hotspur to the German club Bayern Munich.