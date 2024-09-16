Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



A man named Darnell Davis candidly shared the time Harry Styles complimented his outfit.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer knows good fashion when he sees it, but ironically, Davis hadn’t recognized Styles when he noticed him.

Davis, a fashion enthusiast with over 3,800 followers on Instagram, said he had to ask the Grammy winner who he was after Styles approached him to say, “I like your fit.”

Next to a carousel of images from the significant moment, Davis explained how he’d been walking through Regents Park in London when the “As It Was” vocalist came over to him.

“I like your fit,” Styles told Davis, who was wearing a multicolor abstract-printed two-piece set with an orange fedora and long beaded necklaces. “Thanks, bro, you looking fly too,” the touched passerby said.

While he was honored to receive the compliment, Davis had no clue the man he was talking to was the former One Direction heartthrob-turned-Grammy-winning-soloist.

He continued: “We get to chatting when suddenly, a woman approaches us and asks for a picture. I’m flattered (clearly, the fit was on point), but she points at my new friend and says, ‘No, I mean with him!’”

To his surprise, his “part-time photographer” duties didn’t end there. A group of fans rushed over to them, begging Davis to take photos of them with Styles too.

“I’m thinking, ‘Okay, who is this dude!?’ So, I lean over and whisper, ‘Who are you?’” Davis wrote. And even when Styles gave his name, Davis still had zero knowledge of who he was.

Davis said he had to Google the singer. “Not only do I find out he’s crazy famous,” Davis noted, “But he was born on February 1st—the same day as my mother. Talk about a cosmic twist!

“Moral of the story: Stay open to the universe, appreciate every encounter, and always be kind—you never know when you’re about to meet a global pop star (even if you don’t recognize him),” Davis finished in his September 16 post.

Fans online flocked to Davis’ comments section, showing adoration for the sweet story.

“What a cute story!! The way he’s smiling he must have really enjoyed your company,” one kind viewer said, pointing to the photo of Style and him.

Another added: “Amazing story! Thanks so much for sharing with us! He’s the best!”

open image in gallery Harry Styles sits front row for the S.S. Daley fashion show next to Anna Wintour ( Getty Images )

This isn’t the first time the “Steal My Girl” singer’s name has been mentioned this week. Until now, Styles has been keeping out of the public eye, working on his next album after closing out his Love On Tour show list last year. But on September 13, Styles stepped out for the S.S. Daley runway show for London Fashion Week.

The performer was pictured front row next to Anna Wintour, marking his first Fashion Week appearance in 10 years.