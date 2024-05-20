Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have reportedly broken up.

After one year of dating, The Sun reported that the “Watermelon Sugar” singer and Canadian actress took a trip to Japan in April and made the decision to end their relationship shortly after.

“Harry and Taylor have ended their relationship. They went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan and are taking some time apart,” a source told the outlet.

“He’s been in America and she’s been in London. They made a lovely couple and it was obvious Taylor made Harry happy. Things have become strained recently though and they’ve taken some time out.”

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Styles for comment.

Despite Styles and Russell never publicly confirming their relationship, the two first sparked rumors that they were dating back in summer 2023 when TMZ released footage of the Bones and All actress sitting in a sectioned off tent at Styles’s Love On Tour concert in Vienna.

Following the former One Direction member’s performance, the rumored couple was spotted together again, walking the streets of the city while holding hands.

At another point, the couple was seen together at the White Cube gallery in London, where photos of them quickly made their way around TikTok.

Russell then attended a second city for the “As It Was” singer’s final Love On Tour concert in Reggio Emilia, Italy. She was seen once again on TikTok, holding hands with Glenne Azoff, who’s married to Styles’s manager Jeff Azoff, as the singer gave his goodbye message to fans who packed the stadium.

“I love you all so much, and I’m gonna miss you,” he told the audience at the time. “I will be loving you so, so much – if you’ve been supporting me for one year, five years, 13 years, whatever it is. Not only have you changed my life over and over again, but you’ve made me the happiest. I’m so thrilled and happy to be here tonight. I’m so, so happy.”

He further expressed his gratitude on his Instagram Story, mentioning that the tour was “the greatest experience” of his life. “It’s all because of you. You have given me memories that will last a lifetime, more than I could have ever dreamed of,” he wrote.

The relationship rumors only continued when Styles then showed up to see Russell on stage in the play titled, The Effect. He reportedly brought his sister Gemma and her boyfriend with him to see the play.

Prior to her rumored relationship with Styles, Russell was rumored to be dating her Bones and All co-star Timothee Chalamet. But those rumors have since been disproven following the news that Chalamet has been dating beauty mogul Kylie Jenner since January 2023.

As for Styles, he has been rumored to be dating a couple of well-known women since the end of his two-year relationship with Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde. He was briefly linked to former Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel, and in March 2023, Styles was photographed by the Daily Mail kissing Emily Ratajkoswki in Tokyo.