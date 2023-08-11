A timeline of Harry Styles and Taylor Russell’s rumoured relationship

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

For weeks, rumours have swirled about a potential relationship between pop star Harry Styles and rising actress Taylor Russell.

On Wednesday, the pair were photographed together after Russell’s performance in the critically-acclaimed play The Effect at the National Theatre in London. In the photos, the “As It Was” singer is shown greeting the actress, wrapping her in his arms, and making her laugh.

According to a source that spoke to Page Six, “Harry stayed by Taylor’s side the whole time” that night.

Rumours about their alleged relationship were first sparked after footage from TMZ was released of Russell sitting in a special tent at Styles’s Love On Tour concert in Vienna. She was seen swaying along to the music alongside several of the pop star’s crew members. The next day, the pair were also snapped walking hand-in-hand through the streets of Vienna.

Russell, fresh off of a breakout role in Bones and All opposite Timothee Chalamet, was also spotted hanging out with Styles at the White Cube gallery in London. A fan took photos of the pair meeting up with their driver, and posted the photos to TikTok, where they quickly went viral.

On 22 July, Russell attended another one of the “Late Night Talking” singer’s tour dates, but this time around, it was for his final Love On Tour concert in Reggio Emilia, Italy. In a video shared to TikTok, the Lost in Space actress was seen holding hands with Glenne Azoff, who’s married to Styles’s manager Jeff Azoff, while listening to Harry address his fans.

Nearly 100,000 fans packed the stadium that night as Styles extended some parting words: “I love you all so much, and I’m gonna miss you. I will be loving you so, so much - if you’ve been supporting me for one year, five years, 13 years, whatever it is. Not only have you changed my life over and over again, but you’ve made me the happiest. I’m so thrilled and happy to be here tonight. I’m so, so happy.”

On his Instagram Story, Styles continued to express his gratitude, calling Love On Tour “the greatest experience” of his life. He wrote: “It’s all because of you. You have given me memories that will last a lifetime, more than I could have ever dreamed of.”

Around a week later, Styles flew out to see Russell on stage in The Effect, which according to The Telegraph “explores themes of love and mental health amid a drug trial”. He reportedly brought his sister Gemma and her boyfriend with him to see the play.

As of now, neither Styles nor Russell has confirmed or commented on the rumoured relationship.

Before being linked to Styles, Russell was rumoured to have been romanced by her Bones and All co-star Timothee Chalamet. But those rumours have since been debunked due to the revelation that Chalamet has been dating beauty mogul Kylie Jenner since January.

Meanwhile, Styles has been linked to a number of famous faces since the end of his two-year relationship with Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde. He was briefly rumoured to be linked to former Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel, and in March, Styles was photographed by theDaily Mail kissing Emily Ratajkoswki in Tokyo.