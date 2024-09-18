Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Hayden Panettiere has opened up about her younger brother Jansen’s death for the first time.

Jansen died at the age of 28 on February 19 last year from an enlarged heart.

His famous sister recently spoke to People for their September cover story where she explained she had just come out of an allegedly abusive relationship when her brother passed away.

“He was my only sibling, and it was my job to protect him,” she told the outlet. “When I lost him, I felt like I lost half of my soul.”

In a joint statement at the time, Panettiere’s family said of Jansen: “Jansen’s heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit.

“His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered.”

open image in gallery Panettiere’s younger brother died in February 2023 due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications ( Getty Images )

The family concluded their remarks by thanking fans for sending messages of support.

“We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss, and ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning,” the statement concluded. “We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever.”

Panettiere told People that because of her brother’s death, she feels more equipped to handle traumatic situations in the future. “When something that massive has happened to you, you really learn to pick your fights and just not let the little things upset you,” she said.

“Because once something so horrific, so deep, so catastrophic happens in your life, there’s not much that can really rock you.”

However, despite having dealt with her brother’s death, she still thinks about him and doesn’t see herself ever truly moving on from it.

“I will always be heartbroken about it. I will never be able to get over it. No matter how many years go by, I will never get over his loss,” she said.

Just three weeks before his death, Jansen posted a black and white photo on Instagram of his sister trimming his hair. “Not the first haircut she’s tried to give me,” his caption read.

Jansen was also known for his roles in The Walking Dead and Ice Age: The Meltdown.