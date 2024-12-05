5 dangers of dehydration this winter – and how to avoid them

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

As temperatures begin to drop, drinking lots of water often slips down the priority list.

Many of us feel less thirsty during the winter period, however our bodies need plenty of fluids all-year round.

We have spoken to two doctors who have highlighted the dangers of winter dehydration and have offered some advice on how to stay hydrated during the colder months.

Is dehydration still a risk during the winter?

“There is often a misconception that the need to stay hydrated drops after the summer, but this idea can pose significant risks,” says Dr Ashwin Sharma at online pharmacy MedExpress. “Many may feel as if they would be able to recognise when they’re dehydrated, however, cold weather can reduce your thirst response by up to 40% due to blood vessels constricting to preserve heat.”

What factors can contribute to winter dehydration?

“Heated indoor spaces can zap moisture from the air, leaving us dehydrated without us even realising it,” explains Dr Chun Tang from Pall Mall Medical. “We also tend to drink less water in winter because we don’t feel as thirsty.”

Our clothes and drinking habits during the colder months also play a part in this.

“Wearing layers can make us sweat, but we might not notice because it evaporates quickly in the cold air,” notes Tang. “Also, drinking lots of tea, coffee, or alcohol – all common in winter – can also dehydrate you.”

Sharma adds: “A rise in illnesses such as flu during the winter months can also cause dehydration, especially in patients experiencing diarrhoea as a symptom.

“Overindulging in foods that contain high amounts of sodium is another frequent cause of dehydration.”

What signs might indicate that you are dehydrated?

“If your mouth feels dry, your skin is flaky or itchy, or your urine is darker than a light straw colour, you might be dehydrated,” notes Tang. “Feeling tired, dizzy, or having a headache are also common red flags.

“One big one for older people, is confusion or trouble concentrating. If you’re experiencing any of these, it’s time to drink up.”

What are some of the dangers of winter dehydration?

1. Memory issues

“Mild dehydration has been linked with reduced concentration and memory issues,” says Sharma. “Staying hydrated in winter is important for cognitive performance.”2. Urinary and kidney problems

“Urinary and kidney problems such as UTIs or kidney stones are another key danger of dehydration, as the kidneys require adequate hydration levels in order to function properly,” explains Sharma.3. Lower blood pressure

“Dehydration can lower blood pressure, which can become dangerous in those who are more senior as it can mean an increase in the risk of dizziness and falls, which can become detrimental to overall health,” stresses Sharma.

4. Hypovolemic shock

“Hypovolemic shock is one of the biggest dangers that can occur due to dehydration,” warns Sharma. “This is when the body experiences a significant drop in blood pressure, resulting in insufficient oxygen delivery to vital organs.

“This can be life-threatening and requires urgent medical attention.”

5. Other long-term issues

“Long-term dehydration can affect your heart and circulation, make constipation worse, and even dry out your skin, making it more prone to cracking,” adds Tang.

What age demographic is most at risk?

“Older adults are definitely more at risk for dehydration,” confirms Tang. “As we age, our sense of thirst gets weaker, so we don’t always realise when we need to drink.

“Medications like diuretics or laxatives can also increase water loss. Plus, kidney function changes with age, making it harder for our bodies to conserve water.”

He adds: “And when older adults do get dehydrated it can hit harder, leading to things like confusion, falls, and more severe health problems.”

Here are some tips to help you stay hydrated this winter…

Keep a water bottle handy

“Sip on it throughout the day, even if you’re not thirsty,” advises Tang.

Get some herbal tea

“Warm drinks like herbal tea or hot water with lemon are hydrating and comforting on chilly days,” says Tang.

Buy a humidifier

“Keep your indoor air moist with a humidifier,” advises Tang.Eat hydrating foods“Eating water-rich foods like soups, stews, and fruits like oranges can also help,” adds Tang.