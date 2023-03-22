Aaron Sorkin reveals he had a stroke in November that prompted him to quit smoking

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Aaron Sorkin has revealed he suffered from a stroke last November, which motivated him to give up smoking cigarettes for good.

The 61-year-old filmmaker detailed his health scare in an interview with The New York Times published on 22 March, in which Sorkin described the health scare as a “loud wake-up call”.

The West Wing creator experienced his stroke in the middle of the night, as he was “crashing into walls and corners.” He called his doctor the next morning, who said that he suffered a stroke as a result of high blood pressure.

“You’re supposed to be dead,” Sorkin recalled his doctor saying.

For about a month after the event, the Social Network screenwriter was slurring his words, had trouble typing, and couldn’t even sign his name. “Mostly it was a loud wake-up call,” he told the publication. “I thought I was one of those people who could eat whatever he wanted, smoke as much as he wanted, and it’s not going to affect me. Boy, was I wrong.”

Following the stroke, Sorkin quit smoking cold turkey and began working out twice a day. Although the playwright was hesitant to speak openly about his stroke, Sorkin ultimately decided to reveal his health scare as a cautionary tale for others.

“If it’ll get one person to stop smoking, then it’ll be helpful,” he said.

More follows…