Adele Roberts says she owes the NHS her life following cancer diagnosis

BBC Radio One presenter Adele Roberts has said that she owes the NHS her life after returning to work following cancer surgery.

In October, Roberts, 42, posted a selfie in a hospital dressing gown to her Instagram, writing in the caption that she had been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

At the time, she encouraged followers to get checked if they had any concerns and said the NHS had been “incredible”.

“They’re heroes. I’m going to have surgery tomorrow to remove the tumour and then see if I need any more treatment or if the cancer has spread,” she said.

“So far, the outlook is positive, and I feel so lucky that I can be treated. It’s just the start of my journey but I’m going to give it everything I’ve got.”

The presenter returned to work on Saturday 27 November, telling listeners that she is “buzzing to be back”.

“My body is on the mend, and I am here with you now,” she said.

“I can’t believe it, it’s a month since I had my surgery and I’ve got goosebumps. It’s incredible what the body is capable of.

“It’s a huge testament to the skill and knowledge and level of care at the NHS. They’re amazing. I owe them my life. I can’t thank them enough.”

Reaffirming her earlier advice, she revealed that she had struggled with her digestion “for a while” before seeking help and urged listeners not to “suffer in silence” if they notice changes to their bodies.

“Go and see your GP, that’s what I did and I think that’s why I am here today. And I am just so grateful.”

Roberts, who also appeared on Big Brother and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, chronicled her time in hospital on Instagram.

In one photograph, posted at the end of October, she lifted her hospital gown to show her stoma bag.

“This little stoma bag helped save my life. I’m still learning to look after it. It’s been a rollercoaster so far. I feel like I need a trainer to help me tame it. It’s wild!” she wrote in the caption.

“It does what it wants when it wants… but I’m sure I’ll get there.”

Speaking of her stoma on Saturday, Roberts said she has since given it a nickname – “Audrey”.

“She’s kind of like a front bum; while my old bottom heals, I now go to the toilet on the front,” she said. “But don’t worry it’s all wrapped up today!”