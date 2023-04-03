Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adele Roberts has told fans that she was undergoing chemotherapy during her appearance on Celebrity Bake Off.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ, 44, appeared in the charity special on Channel 4 on Sunday night (2 April), alongside fellow stars such as actor David Morrissey, comedian Lucy Beaumont, and diver and Olympic medallist Tom Daley.

Replying to a tweet from a fan who had called her “a warrior and a true inspiration” after watching her on the show, Roberts posted: “Thank you so much. I was actually on chemo in the tent. I was overheating most of the time. I had an ice machine to keep me cool.

“I also can’t remember most of this. I know I had an amazing day… but watching it back now is so special.”

Roberts was diagnosed with stage two bowel cancer in October 2021. She received the all clear from doctors in June last year.

The broadcaster won the technical challenge in the tent, after baking the best bourbon biscuits.

Roberts is fronting a campaign to raise awareness of the symptoms of bowel cancer, and last week she emphasised the importance of early detection.

The five bowel cancer symptoms that Bowel Cancer UK are urging people to know include blood in the stool, a change of bowel habits, pain or a lump in the stomach, weight loss, and fatigue. Read more here.