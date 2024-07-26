Facing a long wait for an ADHD assessment? Here’s how to cope in the meantime

Support truly

NHS waiting lists for adult ADHD assessments can be very lengthy, reports suggest.

In some areas of the UK, it could take up to eight years to get through the backlog, a recent BBC investigation suggests.

Increased awareness around the neurodiverse condition, which is associated with things like difficulty concentrating, impulsivity, challenges with time management and handling stress, as well as a range of other symptoms, has led to more people seeking referrals – especially as there’s now more understanding around how it can present differently in females. And while there is the option of going private to beat the queues, not everyone is in a position to afford this.

So, if you are faced with a long wait for an ADHD assessment, what can you do in the meantime?

Acknowledge your feelings

open image in gallery There are useful resources online (Alamy/PA)

For counselling directory member Louise Malyan, it’s important to recognise that your feelings and struggles are real, regardless of whether you have an official ADHD diagnosis.

“This acknowledgement can be validating and soothing. Remind yourself that needing a reason or a diagnosis to validate your experiences doesn’t diminish the reality of your challenges,” she says. “Be gentle with yourself and accept that your struggles are valid.”

Connect with ADHD communities

Joining forums and support groups for people living with ADHD can be helpful.

“Connecting with others who share similar experiences can provide validation and reduce feelings of isolation. Self-diagnosis can also offer a sense of understanding and direction,” said Malyan.

“Learn from others, share strategies, and support each other through the journey. This was one of the most healing and validating steps for me and others. Being accepted and understood was life-changing.”

Embrace your unique traits

open image in gallery Focus on things you enjoy (Alamy/PA)

People with ADHD often experience hyper focus, frequent changes in interests, and the pursuit of new hobbies. For anyone with these traits, learning to see them as a positive can help while waiting for a diagnosis.

“Accepting and working with these traits rather than fighting them can lead to a more fulfilling life. Be open with those around you about your experiences and needs. This openness can reduce shame and increase understanding from others,” said Malyan.

“I’m really accepting of the fact my focus changes regularly and understanding that for someone with ADHD, it’s normal and ok. I coined it ‘dopa-mining’!”

Practice personalised self-care

Malyan admits traditional self-care practices like yoga and meditation might not suit everyone – and that’s ok.

“Sitting still and meditating can be ADHD hell. That can then cause shame. If I’m supposed to be breathing and writing a shopping list, I could start debating about whether the fly on the window can get out, and then notice a thread on my trousers that needs to be picked and trimmed and can’t wait – so I fidget and become too desperate to sort it out,” says Malyan. “I can’t meditate for long, sometimes not at all. And that’s OK, I’m not incapable, I have ADHD – and being diagnosed didn’t change that.

“So find what works for you, whether it’s scrolling on your phone, watching a favourite TV show, or listening to a podcast. Tailor your self-care routine to your preferences and needs, and don’t feel pressured to conform to typical neurotypical activities.”

Take time to understand yourself

Anxiety about being different, or not having a diagnosis, can be overwhelming.

“Take time to learn about your triggers and patterns. Sharing these insights with trusted friends, a counsellor, or others with ADHD can be healing,” says Malyan.

“There are plenty of websites out there that offer valuable tips and resources to help you understand and manage your symptoms. Finding a tribe where I felt accepted and understood was life-changing. I went from always feeling like the problem, to feeling understood and normal. The sense of validation was like putting down the heaviest load I hadn’t even realised I was carrying.”

Develop good sleep hygiene

According to Counselling Directory member Hannah Campbell, good sleep is essential.

“Establish a consistent sleep routine by going to bed and waking up at the same time each day. Create a calming bedtime ritual, such as reading, knitting, drawing or taking a warm bath, signalling to your body that it’s time to wind down. Avoid screens and stimulants like caffeine close to bedtime to enhance your sleep quality,” she says.

Let go of societal ‘shoulds’

There can be a lot of pressure to keep up with all the things we think we ‘should’ be doing in life.

“Allow yourself to release these ‘shoulds’ and focus on what truly matters to you. This shift can reduce stress and help you align your actions with your values and goals, and can also be supported in counselling to explore what you want and need,” says Campbell.