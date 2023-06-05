Al Roker shares health update after second knee replacement surgery

Al Roker has undergone his second knee replacement surgery, which had to be delayed after he was admitted to hospital for blood clots in his legs and lungs last December.
The Today show weatherman, 68. has been reporting on the weather for the NBC morning show since 1996. Following his surgery, he returned to the programme on Tuesday (30 May).
Roker has now said he is feeling “good” after the surgery on 9 May, which comes more than a year after his first knee replacement.
He attended the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic event in New Jersey with his wife Deborah Roberts over the weekend, which he said was his first public outing since the surgery apart from work.
Speaking to People, Roker said: “[It’s] nice to be wearing nice clothes. Here we are. You can’t help but feel better.”
Roker was rushed to hospital the day after Thanksgiving and remained there for nearly two weeks due to the blood clots.
He told his followers on Instagram that he was admitted “with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs”.
“After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” he said, thanking fans for their well wishes.
In March, Roker said he “wouldn’t be alive” if not for Roberts, 62. He told PageSix: “I guess I know it now. I didn’t know it at the time. Deborah was great at keeping all that away from me so I thought I was doing OK but that was great because I was able to focus on getting better.”
Roberts is the presenter’s second wife, who he married in 1995 after splitting from ex-wife Alice Bell the year before.
He shares daughter Courtney, 35, with Bell, and two children Leia, 24, and Nick, 20, with Roberts.
