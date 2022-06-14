Britons cutting back on alcohol, poll finds

Millions of adults are cutting out alcohol to save money and be healthy, according to a poll.

A study of 2,000 Britons found 38 per cent were mindful when it came to drinking, and one-quarter had consciously cut down their intake in the past year.

Health was the top reason for this new behaviour (32 per cent), while 15 per cent wanted to prevent waking up with gaps in their memory.

One-quarter cut back to avoid a hangover and 14 per cent felt being more mindful with their drinking would help them be fully present at events.

Three in 10 said they believed younger generations were leading the way when it comes to mindful drinking.

The study was commissioned by Harrogate Spring Water. Richard Hall, the brand’s managing director, said: “Our survey clearly shows how adults really are being more mindful about their alcohol intake post-lockdown as they now focus on creating memories from their experiences.”

Dr Alex George, a TV personality and government mental health ambassador, added: “Adopting a mindful approach with drinking is such a key way for us to look after ourselves and also make the most of our experiences.

“I find it so interesting that one-sixth of those polled said not being fully present at an event in the past from drinking too much alcohol had influenced them to now be more mindful with their intake.

“With 26 per cent of people noticing that by cutting down they have a better memory of their experiences, you don’t need much more of an incentive to give it a try.”

The survey also found 22 per cent respondents had attended an event sober and enjoyed it. These occasions included a work party (49 per cent), holiday (48 per cent) and horse racing (37 per cent).

As a result of not drinking, many said they had noticed they had a better memory (26 per cent), increased motivation (18 per cent) and more productivity (18 per cent).

It also emerged that when attending social events this year, making memories was the top priority for four in 10, while 37 per cent looked forward to the socialising side.