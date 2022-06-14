<p>Many believe younger people are setting an example with more sensible drinking habits </p>

Many believe younger people are setting an example with more sensible drinking habits

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Britons cutting back on alcohol, poll finds

‘Adopting a mindful approach to drinking is a key way to look after yourself,’ says doctor

Alice Hughes
Tuesday 14 June 2022 09:00
Comments

Millions of adults are cutting out alcohol to save money and be healthy, according to a poll.

A study of 2,000 Britons found 38 per cent were mindful when it came to drinking, and one-quarter had consciously cut down their intake in the past year.

Health was the top reason for this new behaviour (32 per cent), while 15 per cent wanted to prevent waking up with gaps in their memory.

One-quarter cut back to avoid a hangover and 14 per cent felt being more mindful with their drinking would help them be fully present at events.

Three in 10 said they believed younger generations were leading the way when it comes to mindful drinking.

Recommended

The study was commissioned by Harrogate Spring Water. Richard Hall, the brand’s managing director, said: “Our survey clearly shows how adults really are being more mindful about their alcohol intake post-lockdown as they now focus on creating memories from their experiences.”

Dr Alex George, a TV personality and government mental health ambassador, added: “Adopting a mindful approach with drinking is such a key way for us to look after ourselves and also make the most of our experiences.

“I find it so interesting that one-sixth of those polled said not being fully present at an event in the past from drinking too much alcohol had influenced them to now be more mindful with their intake.

“With 26 per cent of people noticing that by cutting down they have a better memory of their experiences, you don’t need much more of an incentive to give it a try.”

The survey also found 22 per cent respondents had attended an event sober and enjoyed it. These occasions included a work party (49 per cent), holiday (48 per cent) and horse racing (37 per cent).

One-sixth of those polled via OnePoll said not being fully present at an event in the past from drinking too much had influenced them to be more mindful about their intake.

Recommended

As a result of not drinking, many said they had noticed they had a better memory (26 per cent), increased motivation (18 per cent) and more productivity (18 per cent).

It also emerged that when attending social events this year, making memories was the top priority for four in 10, while 37 per cent looked forward to the socialising side.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in