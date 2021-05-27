The One Show’s Alex Jones admits she didn’t realise she was pregnant due to vegan diet

Alex Jones has admitted she did not realise she was pregnant with her third child and put her symptoms down to turning vegan.

The One Show presenter, who is preparing to welcome her third child with husband Charlie Thomson, believed her switch to a meat and dairy-free diet was the source of her ailments.

She said: “I just felt really tired but, of course, in hindsight I was pregnant. I thought it was the veganism making me drained of energy but it wasn't.

“This is ridiculous in a third pregnancy, but I didn't realise the clues were there because I honestly blamed everything on the veganism. I was so tired and hungry all the time and I thought it was that.

“But I said to my husband that I think we need to do a test. And he said: “What? What?” - anyway, we did a test,” she tells The Daily Mail.

The 44-year-old, who already has two sons with Thomson, said they were both “just ecstatic” at the prospect of welcoming a girl to the family.

“It was a funny thing because we hadn't necessarily planned on a third because we thought... we were so grateful to have the two boys and we just thought: ‘There you are’.

“So, it was a huge surprise. And when we also realised that it was a girl, we were just ecstatic. Because I don't know, it wasn't something that we ever expected, but actually three feels great and nice.”

She added: “And it'll be hellish at times, I'm sure, because we'll have three under four and a half, so it'll be quite demanding. We just feel super lucky, super lucky that it's happened.”

The Welsh TV presenter announced her third pregnancy live on The One Show in March, to the surprise of the crew and production staff.

“Lockdown’s been anything but predictable, and we’ve had some really unexpected news, baby number three is on the way,” she announced.

Applause rang out and co-host Ronan Keating congratulated Jones and her husband.

She also shared the news on social media, calling it “the best surprise ever”. Jones posted a sweet image of her family, with her eldest son holding up a sign that reads: “Coming soon… baby number 3.”