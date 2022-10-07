‘I know she’s there’: Alison Hammond says she still talks to her late mother Maria

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alison Hammond has said she has a “spiritual relationship” with her mother Maria after her death from liver and lung cancer in 2020.

Hammond appeared alongside Kate Garraway on the latest episode of ITV’s DNA Journey, which sees two celebrities trace their family’s ancestry and bloodline.

Speaking to the fellow presenter on the show, Hammond expressed her sadness at her mother not being present to learn more about their family’s history.

“I’m just so sad my mum’s not here to see it. She really wanted to know more about her family. And this is all on her side, it’s mad,” Hammond said.

She confessed that she still talks to her mother “all the time”, and that now they have a “more spiritual relationship”.

“I do talk to her all the time. When she died, it felt like a different sort of relationship with her – more spiritual. I know she’s there,” Hammond said.

Hammond also shared a conversation they had prior to her mother’s death, in which Maria said she would “always” be watching over her.

“Obviously, because she knew she was dying before she did die, and she said, ‘you know I’m always going to be there with you’.”

“And I said, ‘thank you mum, but not all the time, not when I’m with a bloke’. And she said, ‘no I’ll be there!’” Hammond joked.

Hammond revealed Maria had died in February 2020. In an emotional tribute, shared to Instagram, Hammond said she had an “amazing life” and was laid to rest in a “beautiful ceremony”.

“Today I dedicate Valentine’s Day to my beautiful, wonderful mother Maria who passed away from liver and lung cancer,” Hammond wrote, alongside two photographs of herself and her mother.

“Yesterday my family and I celebrated her amazing life and laid her to rest in a beautiful ceremony she would have been proud of.

“Thank you mummy for giving me the strength to move forward in the knowledge that you’re ok and with God in heaven now. I will always remember you and try and make you proud. I love you mum.”