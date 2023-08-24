Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Amy Dowden has shared an update on her hair loss after announcing she has breast cancer.

The professional dancer, who is best known for appearing on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing since 2017, revealed earlier this year that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

The dancer told fans that she underwent a single mastectomy after she was first diagnosed in May. Last month, however, she was told by doctors that she needed to undergo chemotherapy after further tumours were discovered following the surgery.

Dowden, 33, has been keeping her fans updated as she navigates the treatment. In her latest update, shared on Wednesday (23 August), the dancer revealed she has been experiencing hair loss and was finding it “so hard”.

Telling fans she had returned home after receiving treatment in the hospital, Dowden shared a picture as she held a clump of her hair, writing: “Welcome home,” with a series of broken heart emojis.

She added: “So much everyday! So hard! One day at a time!”

In a previous post, Dowden shared a video of her hair that had fallen out, writing: “The reality when I gentle comb,” with a broken heart emoji.

Dowden told fans in a separate post that she had some blood clots but was “feeling good” following the treatment.

The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional said she is taking ‘one day at a time’ (@amy_dowden via Instagram)

“And I’m going home to my own bed,” she told fans. “Thanks again to the marvellous NHS! Got some blood clots but I’m feeling good other than a sore and swollen arm. Another hurdle along this journey. But again forever grateful to the nhs and my heroes around me.”

Earlier this month, Dowden showed her followers the bespoke wig she had made to deal with her ongoing hair loss.

Both Dowden and the owner of Be Unique Wigs by Charlotte shared a screenshot of their messages to Instagram, as Dowden thanked her for making the wig.

Charlotte, the wigmaker, wrote: “I’ve been working on a wig for the beautiful @amy_dowden and just received this lovely message from her!

“I love her,” wrote Dowden in the messages, asking if she could order another one. “Thank you so so so very much.”

The wigmaker said in an Instagram post that it was an “honour” to make the wig for the Strictly professional. “I’m hoping it will give you some comfort in a difficult time, I’ve said many times on here... it’s not just hair!” she said.

“Losing your hair can make such a difference to your confidence. It’s almost like losing part of your identity,” Charlotte added.

After announcing her diagnosis earlier this year, Dowden told fans that she would not be able to dance in a competitive capacity on this year’s season of Strictly.

“This year, it means I’m not going to be able to dance with a celebrity on Strictly, but I’m in such regular contact with the team – the BBC have just been utterly incredible,” she wrote in a post on social media last month.

“The rest of the year looked very different to what was planned but hopefully I’ll enter 2024 cancer free and I’ll never take anything for granted and promise to live life to the full.”

Dowden joined Strictly in 2017, and has competed in every series since, reaching the final in 2019 with kids’ TV presenter Karim Zeroual.