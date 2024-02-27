What is Cushing’s syndrome? The hormone disorder Amy Schumer was diagnosed with

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amy Schumer has revealed she’s been diagnosed with Cushing’s syndrome after receiving numerous comments about her appearance during her Life & Beth press tour.

In the “News Not Noise” letter published on 23 February, Jessica Yellin revealed that the famed comedian had “exogenous Cushing syndrome, brought on by getting steroid injections in high doses”.

Cushing’s Syndrome is when the body produces too much of the hormone cortisol. “This can result from the body making too much cortisol, or from taking medicines called glucocorticoids, which affect the body the same way as cortisol,” according to Mayo Clinic.

There are two types of the disorder: exogenous and endogenous. Exogenous Cushing’s syndrome occurs from factors outside the body, while endogenous Cushing’s syndrome occurs from factors inside the body. Per an Endocrine Society report, symptoms stemming from the disorder are the same regardless of the type. However, endogenous is rarer and can be potentially caused by a tumour that’s producing too much cortisol.

Symptoms can include weight gain in the backside and face, stretch marks (specifically on the stomach, hips, breasts, arms, and thighs), easily bruised skin, acne, slow skin healing, and a “fatty lump between the shoulders,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

Hirsutism, the growth of thick and dark hair, is a common symptom seen in women who are experiencing Cushing’s syndrome. Additionally, women with the disorder can either stop getting their period or their period could become less frequent.

Men with Cushing’s syndrome may experience a lower sex drive, issues performing sexual activity, and reduced fertility.

Other common symptoms for both men and women are increased tiredness, muscle weakness, headaches, infections, bone loss, high blood pressure, and skin darkening.

Speaking to Yellin, Schumer detailed how she was feeling physically. First, she noted how her diagnosis came about.

“While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show, I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up,” the 42-year-old actress said.

“So finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I’m healthy was the greatest news imaginable. It has been a crazy couple weeks for me and my family,” she continued.

Overall, Schumer said she felt “reborn” after learning the diagnosis, and that it is curable.

Cushing’s syndrome is completely treatable and can be cured. Medicines include “ketoconazole, osilodrostat (Isturisa), mitotane (Lysodren), levoketoconazole (Recorlev), and metyrapone (Metopirone),” per the Mayo Clinic.