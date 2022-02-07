Amy Schumer opens up about the difficulties of being a mum

The Emmy Award winning actress Amy Schumer has opened up about the complex emotions of motherhood, to the sympathy of fellow celebrity parents.

On her Instagram, the 40-year-old shared a sweet photo of herself and her two-and-a-half-year-old son Gene David, sitting on a red toy motorcycle.

In the caption, she wrote: “Being his mom is heaven on earth and also means a constant feeling of guilt and vulnerability I will never get used to.

“Your heart feels like it’s outside your body and you’re too old to drink the feelings away like you used to. When you were in love and scared. Send help!!!”

Many others resonated with the sentiment Schumer captured, with America Ferrera simply writing: “Amen”, and Ilana Glazer responding with: “Perfectly said and helpful to hear”.

“Yep, that’s exactly how it is and feels. It’s beautiful and terrifying,” Tan France added.

“Omg it’s how I feel every day I drop him off at preschool,” Amanda Kloots wrote.

Debra Messing replied: “There’s no cure.”

Rosie O’Donnell replied with some heart emojis, and Kathy Hilton added some heart-eye emojis in the comments.

Singer Debbie Gibson said: “I’m not a Mom but as an Auntie I hear from my Sisters and sounds like you are right on track with it all. Ahhh, the love. The guilt too… but, try to drop that girl cuz all of you Moms are doing the most awe inspiring job by virtue of the fact that you are doing it ! Amazing pic. ENJOY!”

Schumer had her first child with husband Chris Fischer, 42, in May 2019, after marrying him in February 2018.

She has been honest about her lengthy caesarean operation which she underwent, due to her endometriosis, and which led to her having her uterus and appendix removed in September.

The I Feel Pretty actress gave a health update last month, posting a photo from the beach and thanking her doctors.

“I feel good. Finally. It’s been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back,” Schumer wrote.