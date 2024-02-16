Amy Schumer addresses concern over ‘puffy’ face after chat show appearance

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Amy Schumer has responded to comments about a change in her facial appearance after recent TV appearances.

The comedian and actor, 42, issued a statement on her social media on Thursday (15 February) after online commenters questioned the “puffiness” of her face during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Alongside a poster promoting the new season of her comedy series Life and Beth, Schumer began her message by encouraging fans to watch earlier runs of the show and added: “Thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face!

“I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right, it is puffier than normal right now.”

Schumer then noted that she lives with endometriosis, an often painful condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of the uterus. It can take several years for people with uteruses to get diagnosed with the condition, and research into the disorder is limited.

The comedian underwent a hysterectomy and an appendectomy to treat the disease in September 2021.

Amy Schumer (YouTube / The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

“There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay,” she continued. “Historically women’s bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men.

“I also believe a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation. But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self-love and acceptance of the skin you’re in.”

Amy Schumer in ‘Life and Beth’ (AP)

Schumer, who has spoken about body image and insecurities about her looks throughout her career, then went on to note that her confidence fluctuates, but would prefer people to focus on her work instead of her face.

“Like every other woman/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head. But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this TV show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little.”

Ending her message, she quipped that despite having backup dancers during her appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s show, “my face is the headline hahaha”.

Elsewhere, Schumer has been heavily criticised in recent months for using her large social media platform to campaign in favour of Israel’s assault on Gaza following the Hamas attack on 7 October.

Notably, the Trainwreck actor deleted a post that conflated Palestinian civilians with Hamas after it received considerable pushback across social media.